Police identify driver in fatal Gainesville crash involving dump truck

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 1 day ago
One person was killed in a wreck March 15, 2022, on Thompson Bridge Road at Oak Tree Drive. - photo by Nick Watson

A Gainesville woman was killed in a Tuesday, March 15, wreck when she tried to turn left onto Thompson Bridge Road into the path of a Mack dump truck, Gainesville Police said.

Maria Hernandez, 75, died at the wreck just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Thompson Bridge Road at Oak Tree Drive.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said Hernandez was leaving the private driveway of Gainesville Dental Group and tried to head south on Thompson Bridge Road.

Hernandez’s car entered the road in front of a Nix Tank Company dump truck driven by Charles Beck, 46, of Clermont.

Beck was not injured, and Van said no charges are expected at this time.

The northbound lanes of Thompson Bridge Road were shut down for a brief period Tuesday while authorities worked the crash.

