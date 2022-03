The remains of an elderly man may have been found after he went missing three and a half years ago in Mayes County. Wesley Stillsmoking disappeared in October of 2018, his car was found later abandoned near Locust Grove, and he was pictured on a trail camera about a mile away from his car. On Monday, nearly 70 people from a number of law enforcement and first responder agencies were searching the area Stillsmoking went missing when they found human remains. Searchers say the remains were located by one of the cadaver dogs brought in for the search.

MAYES COUNTY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO