Athenex implements cost saving measures as liquidity dries up

We discuss "What's Working" namely energy and one subsector of tech. Brian Dress - CFA, Director of Research, Investment Advisor. Another trading week in the books, but in many ways, market events are beginning to blur together from one week to the next. The only constant appears to be choppy market action (volatility) and the sense that not much seems to be working. We see weakness not only in stocks, but also treasury bonds; stocks in growth sectors like technology and consumer are still struggling, while investors are scarcely finding solace in traditionally defensive sectors like consumer staples and health care.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO