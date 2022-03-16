30 Under 30: Meet Aaron Horsfield, UPMC Health Plan

The law firm of Tucker Arensberg, P.C., one of the premier law firms in Pittsburgh with offices in Harrisburg, New York, and the San Francisco Bay Area* is pleased to announce the promotion of eight Associate attorneys to a Senior Counsel status. “We are pleased to recognize the practice and business achievements of these individual attorneys as we promote them to Senior Counsel. Each of these attorneys pride themselves on outstanding client service and are fierce advocates for their clients” said Irving Firman, the firm’s Managing Shareholder. These eight attorneys are listed alphabetically by last name: • Jennifer Derby - trusts & estates attorney with a focus on elder law and long-term care, special needs planning, and planning for closely held businesses. • Ian Grecco - litigation attorney with a focus on ERISA litigation and regularly represents multiemployer trust funds. • David Mongillo - municipal and school attorney with a focus on special education. • Brian Murren - litigation and trusts & estates attorney focused on both defending and prosecuting lawsuits as well as estate planning and administration. • Andrew Salemme - litigation attorney focused on civil and criminal appeals, post-conviction matters, and representing vaping businesses in tax and product liability matters. • Maribeth Thomas - bankruptcy and creditors’ rights attorney who handles all aspects of bankruptcy, collections, receiverships, and related disputes. • Chris Voltz - municipal and school district attorney with a focus on zoning, Title IX, and the Right-to-Know Law. • Ashley Wagner - corporate and real estate attorney with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, commercial leasing, and real estate purchase transactions. About Tucker Arensberg Tucker Arensberg, P.C. has over 75 attorneys and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY and providing legal services through Tucker Arensberg, L.L.P. with an office in Foster City, CA. It is a full-service regional firm providing service to its clients in the areas of: general business law, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, insolvency and creditors’ rights, health care, litigation, estates and trusts, school and municipal law, technology and intellectual property, energy, real estate, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, banking, white collar crime and investment management and fiduciary services. For more information on the firm, please visit http://www.tuckerlaw.com. *As Tucker Arensberg LLP.
