ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

30 Under 30: Meet Aaron Horsfield, UPMC Health Plan

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Horsfield is director of print...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Upmc Health Plan
Pittsburgh Business Times

Local transit and logistics services provider Transport Investments announces acquisition of SmartWay Transportation

Findlay Township-based Transport Investments Inc. — a transit and logistics provider of heavy haul, flatbed and other forms of specialized transportation — announced it acquired Overland Park, Kansas-based SmartWay Transportation LLC, a transit-related peer. As part of the acquisition, SmartWay will look to increase its multi-modal freight brokerage...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Tucker Arensberg Promotes Eight Associate Attorneys

The law firm of Tucker Arensberg, P.C., one of the premier law firms in Pittsburgh with offices in Harrisburg, New York, and the San Francisco Bay Area* is pleased to announce the promotion of eight Associate attorneys to a Senior Counsel status. “We are pleased to recognize the practice and business achievements of these individual attorneys as we promote them to Senior Counsel. Each of these attorneys pride themselves on outstanding client service and are fierce advocates for their clients” said Irving Firman, the firm’s Managing Shareholder. These eight attorneys are listed alphabetically by last name: • Jennifer Derby - trusts & estates attorney with a focus on elder law and long-term care, special needs planning, and planning for closely held businesses. • Ian Grecco - litigation attorney with a focus on ERISA litigation and regularly represents multiemployer trust funds. • David Mongillo - municipal and school attorney with a focus on special education. • Brian Murren - litigation and trusts & estates attorney focused on both defending and prosecuting lawsuits as well as estate planning and administration. • Andrew Salemme - litigation attorney focused on civil and criminal appeals, post-conviction matters, and representing vaping businesses in tax and product liability matters. • Maribeth Thomas - bankruptcy and creditors’ rights attorney who handles all aspects of bankruptcy, collections, receiverships, and related disputes. • Chris Voltz - municipal and school district attorney with a focus on zoning, Title IX, and the Right-to-Know Law. • Ashley Wagner - corporate and real estate attorney with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, commercial leasing, and real estate purchase transactions. About Tucker Arensberg Tucker Arensberg, P.C. has over 75 attorneys and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY and providing legal services through Tucker Arensberg, L.L.P. with an office in Foster City, CA. It is a full-service regional firm providing service to its clients in the areas of: general business law, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, insolvency and creditors’ rights, health care, litigation, estates and trusts, school and municipal law, technology and intellectual property, energy, real estate, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, banking, white collar crime and investment management and fiduciary services. For more information on the firm, please visit http://www.tuckerlaw.com. *As Tucker Arensberg LLP.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Pittsburgh Business Times

Franjo Specialty Group Offers Modestly Sized Commercial Construction Services

Franjo Specialty Group, also known as FSG, is a division of Franjo Construction Corporation. Franjo was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Homestead, PA. We work all throughout Western PA, OH, WV, and have an affiliate company, Franjo Builders, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Our service offerings include general contracting services to commercial clients in all market sectors. Throughout the last 25 years, Franjo has grown a strong reputation as one of the largest open-shop contractors in the region. What is lesser known is that Franjo serves projects of all sizes. This is where FSG comes in. FSG was recently formed to serve a unique group of commercial construction needs. This covers everything from tenant improvement projects to build-outs to modestly-sized new construction projects. Many of our clients have ongoing needs to maintain, refresh or renovate their spaces, and FSG is ready to take these on. We recently renovated multiple tenants’ spaces at Edgeworth Square, a multi-tenant medical office building located in Sewickley, PA. One tenant in particular desired a quick turnaround on improving their space. They called upon FSG for our construction expertise and ability to fast-track the construction process. The tenant, who occupies about 2,000 SF in the building, required a 31-day project completion, and FSG got it done in 30 days. We demolished some areas and rebuilt them, including new office spaces and new finishes. What was particularly challenging about this project was that the tenant was operating 5 days a week and seeing patients 2 days a week. Other recent work includes the full renovation of Matthews International’s headquarters located on the North Shore. FSG is also building out space for Sherwin Williams in a retail strip center located in Uniontown, PA. For more information, please visit franjosg.com or call Brian Kelly at 412-292-8957.
HOMESTEAD, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy