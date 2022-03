With 13 days to go until Opening Day the Padres made a slew of roster moves on Friday. Most of them were not unexpected. The Friars sent a slew of pitchers to either minor league training camp or to minor league affiliates. The most recognizable name is San Diego native Daniel Camarena, the lefty who hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer last year in one of the best moments I've ever seen on a baseball diamond. He's still in the system and could certainly be back at Petco Park at some point this year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO