Tornado Warning In Effect

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a

* Tornado Warning for… Eastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida…

* Until 515 PM EDT.

* At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Palm Beach, or near Riviera Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include… Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach and Juno Beach.

* AFFECTED AREAS: PALM BEACH, FL

Instructions:TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

