Energy Industry

Euro energy traders ask for liquidity from governments to "buffer" margin call

By Nathan Allen
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a letter dated March 8, the...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Crude oil down ~$8, energy stocks follow commodity lower

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) was lower by ~$8, while the sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) sold off ~4% in early trading. Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) led the way lower, followed by strong year-to-date performers Devon (NYSE:DVN), Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY). Oil refiners like Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Philips (NYSE:PSX), companies that would benefit from lower prices and...
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

Peabody Energy Corp. BTU, -16.51% shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS,. -2.36%. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's...
Seeking Alpha

Russia Could Evade Sanctions Using Gold

Sanctions have crippled the Russian economy and currency, but one asset might be the Kremlin's trump card: Gold. NATO allies have implemented crippling sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. These economic sanctions have targeted many of Russia's top financial institutions, including the Central Bank of Russia. The sanctioning of Russia's central bank has rendered about $600 billion useless, tanking the Russian ruble. The collapse of the ruble has left the country vulnerable to economic hardship.
NBC Los Angeles

Zelenskyy Asks Swiss Government to Freeze Oligarchs' Accounts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Swiss government to freeze the bank accounts of all Russian oligarchs. Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that Zelenskyy, who spoke via livestream on Saturday to thousands of antiwar protesters in the Swiss city of Bern, said “in your banks are the funds of the people who unleashed this war. Help to fight this. So that their funds are frozen. (...) It would be good to take away those privileges from them.”
Seeking Alpha

Cactus: Internationalization In Saudi Arabia And Oil Price Increases Are Drivers

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wellhead and pressure control equipment to large oil operators. With the petroleum industry outlook improving after the invasion of Ukraine, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) may generate interest for the investors. Also, the company enjoys beneficial sales growth estimates, and management has already commenced the internationalization of the business in Australia and Saudi Arabia. Besides, the number of vendors and suppliers is not significant, so Cactus will most likely enjoy bargaining power, which may enhance FCF margins. Under my best case scenario, the fair price should stay close to $100, which is significantly higher than the current market price.
Seeking Alpha

Value Can Potentially Outperform Even If Growth Slows

We believe value is likely to outperform growth over the coming years and threats to economic growth from inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical risks do not change our view. We believe value is likely to outperform growth over the coming years-and threats to economic growth from inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical risks do not change our view.
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Unjustified Dip

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.
