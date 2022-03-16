Euro energy traders ask for liquidity from governments to "buffer" margin call

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wellhead and pressure control equipment to large oil operators. With the petroleum industry outlook improving after the invasion of Ukraine, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) may generate interest for the investors. Also, the company enjoys beneficial sales growth estimates, and management has already commenced the internationalization of the business in Australia and Saudi Arabia. Besides, the number of vendors and suppliers is not significant, so Cactus will most likely enjoy bargaining power, which may enhance FCF margins. Under my best case scenario, the fair price should stay close to $100, which is significantly higher than the current market price.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO