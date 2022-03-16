ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes 3-month suspension of state gas tax

By Van Jones
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is sending a bill to the General Assembly that he says will provide relief to Virginians from high gas prices if passed.

The bill would suspend the state’s gas tax for three months, using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the pause, according to a release from Youngkin’s office.

“The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday,” Youngkin said.

Economists: Higher gas prices may help Hampton Roads tourism

As it stands, the proposal would temporarily suspend Virginia’s motor vehicle fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gas and 27 cents for diesel. The tax would be suspended for the months of May, June and July then slowly phased back in during the months of August and September.

In addition, the proposal would cap the annual adjustment of the gas tax to no more than two cents per year, according to the release.

Tennessee lawmakers have also suggested that Gov. Bill Lee take similar action , but as of now, the governor’s office has not spoken on the matter. However, one state senator has said pausing the gas tax would cost the state millions and impact road projects.

400 gallons of gas stolen from NC gas station

The “gas tax” as it is commonly referred to, is deposited into the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with some of the state’s sales and use tax.

The release says the Commonwealth Transportation Fund which provides funds for maintenance and construction of various types of transportation currently has revenues that are higher than was forecast, in addition to $671.4 million in unanticipated revenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

