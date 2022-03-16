Lifestyle expert Kathy Copcutt shares creative ideas to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

March 17 is always the day set aside to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but I wonder how many people know about St. Patrick?. He was a great evangelist who used the shamrock and its three leaves to tell people about the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit (the Holy Trinity). He traveled extensively and made an incredible difference in this world, unselfishly sharing from his heart about His God and mine with such strong compassion and love for humanity.

