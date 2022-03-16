Free anti-COVID pills available at some L.A. County CVS pharmacies

Recently infected Los Angeles County residents will be able to get free anti-COVID-19 pills from specific CVS locations as part of the “test to treat” program announced by President Joe Biden.

The federal program launched last week allows residents to walk into local pharmacies and clinics to get tested and treated on the same visit, at the same location — if they’re positive for the virus and the on-site health care provider says that the treatment is needed.

Also, people who have already been tested elsewhere can just show up at the designated pharmacies with their positive test results and get the oral antiviral medication if the provider there recommends it.

In L.A. County, 20 CVS Minute Clinics are offering the free anti-COVID-19 pills as part of the program’s first wave.

They include locations in Torrance, Downey, Marina Del Rey, Long Beach, Pomona, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Westwood and West Hollywood. A full list can be found here .

COVID-19 pills available include Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, which can be given to everyone 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds. Also available is Merck’s Molnupiravir , which can only be given to adults 18 and older and isn’t recommended for use during pregnancy.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for both these medicines.

Treatment is best given as soon as possible and must begin within five days of the symptoms starting, L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

Because most therapeutics are in limited supply, they’re meant for people who are at elevated risk for severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. All available treatments need to be prescribed by a health care provider.

Ferrer said there’s been low demand for COVID-19 treatments in some parts of the county and officials are worried people don’t know they can get the medicines.

“We are concerned that residents may be confused about what medications are available and how to access these drugs,” Ferrer said in a briefing last week.

However, even while supplies remain low, more residents have been getting the treatments through pharmacies, partners and providers.

So far, L.A. County has distributed 20,960 doses of Paxlovid and 39,764 doses of Molnupiravir, officials said.

“If you think you may be a candidate for one of these treatments, please ask your provider if you’re eligible,” Ferrer said. “If you don’t have a provider request an appointment from a clinic that’s the network of providers that are offering these therapeutics.”

L.A. County Health Department said the “test to treat” program will later be expanded to include more pharmacies and clinical sites in the hardest hit communities.

The health department will soon be launching a pilot project aimed at providing a telehealth option for patients who are unable to access care or are uninsured.

Those testing positive at selected testing sites in underserved communities will be linked to a telehealth option and, if eligible, will be shipped medications at no cost, officials said.

Those who want access to the medications or have questions on which treatment to take should contact their medical provider or call the COVID-19 information line at 833-540-0473.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.