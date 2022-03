People collecting scrap metal for 'Metals for Veterans' say that calling them can benefit callers as well as the community. Homeowners can save money by having the veterans group pick up appliances, cans and other metal objects. That work will clean up people’s property. Having people call the veterans supporters, they say, can also lighten the duties of Grand Island’s code enforcement officers.

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO