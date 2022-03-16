ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

SQZ Biotechnologies GAAP EPS of -$2.49 beats by $0.26, revenue of $27.1M beats by $5.22M

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SQZ Biotechnologies press release (NYSE:SQZ): FY GAAP EPS of -$2.49 beats by $0.26....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Kuke Music Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08, revenue of $19.43M

Kuke Music press release (NYSE:KUKE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08. Revenue of $19.43M (-3.2% Y/Y). CEO comment: "We started 2022 with a set of accomplishments, including our increased partnerships with public schools and our investment in NFT platform KOLO. Committed to amplifying the impact of classical music in China, we are optimistic about the long-term growth of classical music's consuming and learning services in China. With that, we remain highly confident in our business growth in 2022."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Spire Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11, revenue of $15M

Spire press release (NYSE:SPIR): Preliminary Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11. Revenue of $15M (+105.5% Y/Y). Q122 Outlook: Revenue of $16.5M to $17.5M (consensus: $16.8M) and Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 to -$0.13 (consensus: -$0.11). FY22 Outlook: Revenue of $85M to $90M (consensus: $81.4M) and Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.44 to -$0.41 (consensus:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sqz#Gaap#Sqz Biotechnologies
Seekingalpha.com

PEDEVCO GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line, revenue of $15.86M beats by $0.46M

Revenue of $15.86M (+96.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.46M. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 6,822% to $6.3 million, compared to ($0.09) million in 2020. I took annual production and backed out Q1, Q2 and Q3 numbers (which I already have on spreadsheet). If I recall, PED usually puts more detailed info in the 8-K.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Neuronetics GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.03, revenue of $15.02M beats by $0.58M

Neuronetics press release (NASDAQ:STIM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.03. Revenue of $15.02M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.58M. Outlook: For the full year 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue between $58.0 million and $62.0 million vs consensus of $61.42M. For the full year 2022, the Company expects total operating expenses to be between $86.0 million and $90.0 million. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue of between $13.0 million and $14.0 million vs consensus of $13.67M.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Xtant Medical GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $13.97M

Xtant Medical press release (NYSE:XTNT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.03. Revenue of $13.97M (-0.4% Y/Y). CEO comment: "As part of our strategic plan, we launched four new products, and we are especially excited by the strong demand of our newly introduced OsteoFactor and OsteoVive Plus products. Guided by our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation, so that our patients can live as full, and complete a life as possible,’ we are confident that our key growth initiatives will maximize the potential opportunities of our leading spine brand.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.09, revenue of $42.32M misses by $8.76M

Eagle Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EGRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.09. Revenue of $42.32M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $8.76M. “With two important launches in early 2022, Eagle is off to a great start. The initial impressive revenue generated from vasopressin and PEMFEXY, each with significant periods of exclusivity, together with our royalties from bendamustine sales in Japan, position us to more than double our earnings this year. Based on early 2022 trends, we believe that our Q1 2022 earnings per share should approximate $4.00. Our pipeline is advancing as expected, and our balance sheet remains healthy. The period ahead will be exciting for us as we plan to deploy our cash to strengthen our product offerings and grow the company,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Voyager Therapeutics GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.47, revenue of $28.07M beats by $13.52M

Voyager Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VYGR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.47. Revenue of $28.07M (+329.2% Y/Y) beats by $13.52M. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were $132.5 million. This cash position does not include the $54 million upfront payment Voyager is entitled to receive from Novartis as part of the Novartis license option agreement announced on March 8, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Neximmune GAAP EPS of -$0.68

Neximmune press release (NASDAQ:NEXI): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.68. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities for the company as of December 31, 2021 were $81.8M compared to $5.0M at December 31, 2020. Based upon current operating plans, NexImmune expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy