SQZ Biotechnologies GAAP EPS of -$2.49 beats by $0.26, revenue of $27.1M beats by $5.22M

Eagle Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EGRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.09. Revenue of $42.32M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $8.76M. “With two important launches in early 2022, Eagle is off to a great start. The initial impressive revenue generated from vasopressin and PEMFEXY, each with significant periods of exclusivity, together with our royalties from bendamustine sales in Japan, position us to more than double our earnings this year. Based on early 2022 trends, we believe that our Q1 2022 earnings per share should approximate $4.00. Our pipeline is advancing as expected, and our balance sheet remains healthy. The period ahead will be exciting for us as we plan to deploy our cash to strengthen our product offerings and grow the company,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO