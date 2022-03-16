ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Crash Traps Woman Inside Vehicle

By Chris Lundy
 4 days ago
Photo by Bob Vosseller

TOMS RIVER – Officers are investigating a crash that left a driver unresponsive and trapped in her vehicle.

The crash took place just before 4 p.m. on March 13 on Fischer Boulevard near Shore Boulevard, officials said.

Firefighters from East Dover and Silverton worked together to save the driver. They had to remove the driver side door and roof in order to get her out. The extrication took about 17 minutes.

The driver, whose name was not revealed, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Her condition was not reported by officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

Toms River, NJ
