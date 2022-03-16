Steel Dynamics guides Q1 adjusted EPS above consensus

Many readers asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and “traditional” strategies like the 40-60 strategy. Since we launched our marketplace service recently, many readers and members have asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and the more "traditional" strategies like the 40-60 strategy. The reasons are multifold. For example, the 40-60 allocation does not make sense under the current market with low bond rates. Furthermore, the combination of traditional wisdom of a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate and a 60-40 portfolio has a good chance of running out of money if you are looking at a timeframe of more than 20 years. These discussions are detailed in our blog article here if you are interested.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO