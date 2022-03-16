ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Steel Dynamics guides Q1 adjusted EPS above consensus

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +1.2% post-market after providing...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

VOO: How Do We Dynamically Adjust Stock And Bond Ratio?

Many readers asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and “traditional” strategies like the 40-60 strategy. Since we launched our marketplace service recently, many readers and members have asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and the more "traditional" strategies like the 40-60 strategy. The reasons are multifold. For example, the 40-60 allocation does not make sense under the current market with low bond rates. Furthermore, the combination of traditional wisdom of a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate and a 60-40 portfolio has a good chance of running out of money if you are looking at a timeframe of more than 20 years. These discussions are detailed in our blog article here if you are interested.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ScottsMiracle-Gro Reduces Sales Outlook For Hawthorne & Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS, Management Remains Optimistic

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has lowered its full-year sales guidance for its Hawthorne segment and said the reduction would likely lead to adjusted earnings per share that are lower than previously expected. What Happened?. Speaking at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, chief financial officer Cory Miller...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Dynamics#Stld#Earnings Guidance#Eps
Benzinga

Vertex Clocks 12% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By ARR, NRR Momentum; Issues FY22 Guidance Above Consensus

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.2% year-on-year to $111.7 million, beating the consensus of $109.2 million. Software subscription revenues rose 11.1% Y/Y to $93.3 million, and Cloud revenues increased 38.9% Y/Y to $34.7 million. Drivers: Annual Recurring Revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $370.2 million. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Crude oil down ~$8, energy stocks follow commodity lower

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) was lower by ~$8, while the sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) sold off ~4% in early trading. Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) led the way lower, followed by strong year-to-date performers Devon (NYSE:DVN), Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY). Oil refiners like Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Philips (NYSE:PSX), companies that would benefit from lower prices and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Uber boosts Q1 Adjusted EBITDA estimates on mobility, deliver strength

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares gave up earlier gains on Monday after the mobility provider raised its expectations for Adjusted EBITDA in the first-quarter, highlighting strength in its mobility and delivery units. The Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm said it now sees Adjusted EBITDA between $130 million and $150 million, compared to the...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Unjustified Dip

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Rivian Stock Forecast: Where Is It Heading In 2022?

Rivian guided to a much lower than expected 25K production for FY22. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) reported its FQ4 results that slashed its production outlook for FY22 by 50% to 25K. Its weak guidance followed its price increase faux pas on its existing reservations that initially led to a wave of disturbing cancellations. However, the company's decisive withdrawal salvaged some reputational damage, as it has reinstated more than half of its initial cancellations.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Inhibrx initiated as outperform at SMBC Nikko; sees 98% upside

SMBC Nikko has initiated Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) with an outperform rating given the company's focus on therapeutic antibodies targeting agonist immuno-oncology targets. The first has a $40 price target (~98% upside based on Tuesday's close) Analyst David Dai cited Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) candidates INBRX-106, an OX40 agonist in phase 1...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Gold Corp. unveils $5M registered direct offering

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU -2.9%) slides at the open after entering into an agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 625K common shares at $8.00/share and warrants for 625K common shares at an $8.60 exercise price in a registered direct offering. The registered direct offering...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy