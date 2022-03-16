Bank robbery scare prompts secure status for nearby schools in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Update, 4 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 there is no threat to the public and that the schools were placed on secure status as part of protocol.
ORIGINAL: Jefferson County deputies are responding to a possible bank robbery at a Wells Fargo.
The bank is located at 10288 W. Chatfield Ave.
Schools in the area have been placed on secure status as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0