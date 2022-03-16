ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Bank robbery scare prompts secure status for nearby schools in Jeffco

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2nmI_0ehEFDeG00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Update, 4 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 there is no threat to the public and that the schools were placed on secure status as part of protocol.

ORIGINAL: Jefferson County deputies are responding to a possible bank robbery at a Wells Fargo.

The bank is located at 10288 W. Chatfield Ave.

Schools in the area have been placed on secure status as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Wells Fargo#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy