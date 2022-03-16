Bank robbery scare prompts secure status for nearby schools in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Update, 4 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 there is no threat to the public and that the schools were placed on secure status as part of protocol.

ORIGINAL: Jefferson County deputies are responding to a possible bank robbery at a Wells Fargo.

The bank is located at 10288 W. Chatfield Ave.

Schools in the area have been placed on secure status as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office .

