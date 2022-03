Ninjas in Pyjamas quickly rose to the top of the Group A standings while Fnatic rallied from a map down for a victory Thursday at ESL Pro League Season 15. NiP swept Entropiq 2-0 and became the only team in the group to start with two wins. Fnatic took down LookingForOrg 2-1 and MOUZ swept G2 Esports.

