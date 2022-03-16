Nembhard orchestrates Gonzaga's run to No. 1 NCAA seed

For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Men’s NCAA Tournament: Previewing Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s. Kentucky basketball players Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Kellan Grady, followed by coach John Calipari, took questions from the media on Wednesday before the Wildcats’ opener in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed in the East Region, UK...
Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari was among those in attendance on Tuesday to watch the Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Indianapolis against St. Peter’s, the 15th-seeded MAAC champions. The Wildcats earned...
LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State will be searching for its first NCAA Tournament win in 29 years when it tips off against Connecticut Thursday in the Round of 64. Here's what you need to know to watch and follow the game.
NMSU vs UConn: The game
Who: No. 5 Connecticut vs. No. 12 New Mexico State What:...
Three-quarters of the way through Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show, the Gonzaga women had spent more time groaning than cheering. Nearly every Zag had their destination of choice, with none of them fulfilled. Suddenly, their name flashed on a screen: Gonzaga will play on Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky,...
PORTLAND – On Thursday, Drew Timme will officially become a two-time NCAA Tournament participant. Gonzaga’s junior forward is also somewhat of a savant when it comes to the rich history of the three-week event known as March Madness. Timme and the top-ranked Bulldogs had only just learned their...
It’s March in Nebraska – which for most fans means it’s time for spring football. For the rest, there’s the pleasant distraction of seeing the Cornhuskers in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Moments after Nebraska was paired with Gonzaga in a first-round game, athletic director Trev...
In general, there are two kinds of fans during the NCAA tournament. There’s a group that fills out a bracket (or two) and cares only if their teams survive and advance in the tourney. The other group (including some who do fill out brackets) wants chaos; it wants carnage in the brackets; it wants (heck, hopes for) top-seeded teams to lose and for lower-seeded teams to get their moment in the sun. (The writer freely admits he belongs to the second group.)
Winning a national championship in college basketball might be the most difficult task among all major sports. In a win-or-go-home single-elimination tournament, almost anything can happen. Due to this, the best team does not always bring home the hardware. As a matter of the fact, the champion in March Madness...
Tom Crean served as Georgia’s men’s basketball head coach from 2018-22. Crean was relieved of his duties with the Bulldogs on March 10. Following Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament bracket being released, Crean commented on Tennessee being a No. 3 seed. “Not to mention that Vol hoops...
Attrition in recruiting is sure to follow any coaching change, an the ongoing situation at LSU is no different. After the program fired basketball coach Will Wade on Saturday, it lost the pledge of one of its three commitments in the 2022 recruiting class. Four-star forward Devin Ree, who signed...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in the NCAA Tournament as the number one overall seed, for the second year in a row. The Zags face number 16 seed Georgia State Panthers in the first round from Portland. KREM 2 News is live in Portland for the...
Bruce Pearl’s tie swung between his suspenders. He threw his hand back to point at the whiteboard, and looked over his players — one of the finest groups, he figured, in Division II basketball. In a cramped locker room between a stack of VHS tapes imprinted with game film and Pearl’s scrawlings all across the board, the players looked to him with hearts pounding the way only hearts pound before a big game.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 8 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for an NCAA Tournament win when the Huskers battle the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday in the NCAA Tournament First Round in Louisville, Ky. Tip time for Nebraska’s game with Gonzaga is set for 2:30...
