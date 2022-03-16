Nembhard orchestrates Gonzaga's run to No. 1 NCAA seed

In general, there are two kinds of fans during the NCAA tournament. There’s a group that fills out a bracket (or two) and cares only if their teams survive and advance in the tourney. The other group (including some who do fill out brackets) wants chaos; it wants carnage in the brackets; it wants (heck, hopes for) top-seeded teams to lose and for lower-seeded teams to get their moment in the sun. (The writer freely admits he belongs to the second group.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO