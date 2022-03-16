ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sharks' Adin Hill: Experiences setback

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hill (lower body) has had an issue in his recovery process and is currently without a return timetable,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rangers' Garrett Richards: Joining Rangers

Richards agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Richards spent the 2021 season with Boston, but he was demoted to the bullpen after posting a 5.22 ERA across 110.1 innings as a starter. Preliminarily, Grant reports that Richards is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever in Texas, though it's also possible that he shifts into the rotation given the team's lack of proven starters. Richards posted a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 51.1 frames in the shortened 2020 season, so his last productive campaign is not distant.
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman: Suffers setback

Wiseman has experienced recent swelling in his right knee, and his status moving forward is uncertain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Wiseman recently completed a rehab stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and was expected to begin practicing with Golden State. However, those plans were scrapped when swelling occurred in the big man's surgically repaired right knee. The setback puts Wiseman's return to the NBA by the end of the regular season in doubt, as the Warriors have only 12 games remaining on the schedule. Wiseman hasn't participated in an NBA contest since April of 2021.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sideline, but the right-hander is set to open the season in the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: Signing with Chargers

Everett is signing with the Chargers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Everett spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle ahead of the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and hauled in 48 of 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 20 yards. Everett should compete with Donald Parham for targets ahead of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Inks deal with Mariners

Buchter signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp. Buchter was released by Arizona in August after posting a 6.61 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The veteran left-hander has a career 3.16 ERA but has struggled over the past two years, as the implementation of the three-batter minimum limits his effectiveness.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Hanhold was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hanhold was claimed off waivers from the Orioles in early November, but now the Pirates have also removed him from their 40-man roster. The 28-year-old allowed eight earned runs over 10.1 big-league innings last season, and he spent most of the year at the Triple-A-level, where he had a 5.54 ERA in 25 appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Marquel Lee: Inks in Buffalo

The Bills signed Lee to a contract Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Lee spent last offseason with the Bills before being waived. Ultimately, all 11 of his appearances last season came with the Raiders. Now, the veteran linebacker will receive another chance to carve out a role in Buffalo.
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB

