Phillies' Scott Moss: Clears waivers

The New York Yankees made a trade splash when they acquired Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. One of the first reactions from Yankees fans was one of surprise, as not many expected Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to be trade targets of the club. However, another initial reaction was one of curiosity. How would Donaldson, who called out Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his perceived role in the sticky substance scandal in baseball last season, fit into the clubhouse? Donaldson answered some of those questions on Monday ahead of New York’s first official Spring Training workout, as reported by Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO