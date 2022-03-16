Marlins' Brian Anderson: Could see reps in left field

Quinn started in center field for the Marlins in Friday's Grapefruit League opener, batting ninth and going 0-for-1 with a hit by pitch and two runs scored. Miami currently doesn't have a clear starting center fielder on the roster, and while names like Michael Conforto and Bryan Reynolds have been mentioned as outside options, there is a path for Quinn to win a spot on the Opening Day roster and potentially see significant playing time if he has a strong camp and the club doesn't acquire a big name. The 28-year-old switch hitter is looking for a fresh start after managing a .228/.306/.355 slash line in 512 plate appearances over five seasons for the Phillies, but he did steal 39 bases in 47 attempts during that time and could be a source of late-round steals if he can win a role with the Marlins.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO