MLB

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Could see reps in left field

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Anderson (shoulder) is willing to play left field this season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The addition of Joey Wendle to the Marlins lineup creates extra competition for Anderson at third base, but the 28-year-old says he's...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Roman Quinn: Gets start in center field Friday

Quinn started in center field for the Marlins in Friday's Grapefruit League opener, batting ninth and going 0-for-1 with a hit by pitch and two runs scored. Miami currently doesn't have a clear starting center fielder on the roster, and while names like Michael Conforto and Bryan Reynolds have been mentioned as outside options, there is a path for Quinn to win a spot on the Opening Day roster and potentially see significant playing time if he has a strong camp and the club doesn't acquire a big name. The 28-year-old switch hitter is looking for a fresh start after managing a .228/.306/.355 slash line in 512 plate appearances over five seasons for the Phillies, but he did steal 39 bases in 47 attempts during that time and could be a source of late-round steals if he can win a role with the Marlins.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Impacted by Story signing

Hernandez is expected to be the primary starter in center field after Boston signed Trevor Story on Sunday. Hernandez was assumed to be the starter in center with Christian Arroyo poised to start at second base until the Story news broke Sunday. The one wrinkle being that if the Red Sox, who were looking to add a right-handed bat, signed an outfielder, they could move Hernandez back to second base. This news seemingly locks in Hernandez as an outfielder. Story has played mostly shortstop during his career but will move to second base, while Xander Bogaerts, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and clubhouse leader, will continue at short.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: Signing with Chargers

Everett is signing with the Chargers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Everett spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle ahead of the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and hauled in 48 of 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 20 yards. Everett should compete with Donald Parham for targets ahead of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Gets hit in spring debut

Miranda went 1-for-2 in his spring debut in Thursday's loss to Boston. The Twins want him to work hard on his defense this spring, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda was so impressive in the minors last season, hitting .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs in 80 games at Triple-A, that he could be a factor at third base in the majors early in the season with the Twins trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. However, he's never played in the majors as the Twins didn't elect to call him up last September, so it would be surprising if he was given a real chance to break camp with the big league club.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bills' Marquel Lee: Inks in Buffalo

The Bills signed Lee to a contract Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Lee spent last offseason with the Bills before being waived. Ultimately, all 11 of his appearances last season came with the Raiders. Now, the veteran linebacker will receive another chance to carve out a role in Buffalo.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL

