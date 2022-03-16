Reds' Luis Castillo: Not getting traded

Kuhl agreed Monday with the Rockies on a major-league contract, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The Opening Day starter for the Pirates in 2022, Kuhl produced a 4.43 ERA and 58:35 K:BB in 67 innings over 14 turns through the rotation before making a full-time move to the bullpen in late August. It's not immediately clear whether the Rockies want to first try him out in their rotation or are viewing him as more of a swingman who can be plugged into a starting role when injuries hit. Regardless, Kuhl's career 10.3 BB% and 1.2 HR/9 rate wouldn't seem to make him an appealing fantasy option now that he'll be pitching at altitude for home games.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO