Reds' Luis Castillo: Not getting traded

Reds GM Nick Krall said that Castillo will not be traded at this time,...

FanSided

Reds fire sale: 3 trade destinations for Joey Votto

Is Joey Votto next in the Cincinnati Reds fire sale? If so, his trade market would have to be fierce. It appears the Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a pre-season fire sale. Could first baseman Joey Votto be next?. Votto’s current contract is a 10-year/$225 million deal through...
MLB
CBS Sports

Four things Yankees still have to do after trading for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Late Sunday night, the New York Yankees made their first notable move of the offseason (pre- or post-lockout) and reshaped the left side of their infield. Catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela went to the Minnesota Twins in a trade for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Both teams have announced the trade.
MLB
Sacramento Bee

Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson

The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday. The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed. The deals to boost Atlanta's...
MLB
FanSided

Ken Griffey Jr. has been on Bobby Bonilla plan with the Reds all along

Ken Griffey Jr. had a long Hall of Fame playing career, and as it turns out he is also a Hall of Famer when it comes to deferred money. Ken Griffey Jr. spent the peak years of his Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Mariners, before playing several years back home with the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds traded him to the Chicago White Sox during the 2008 season, and he finished his career back with the Mariners in 2009 and 2010.
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
The Spun

Cincinnati Reds Fans Are Furious With Today’s Moves

It is not a good day to be a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. On the same day the A’s got a haul from the Braves for first baseman Matt Olson, the Reds got almost nothing from the Seattle Mariners for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez. Reds fans are...
MLB
KRDO

Mariners land All-Star Winker, Suárez in trade with Reds

The Seattle Mariners have acquired All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a package of players. The trade gives the Mariners what they coveted for their batting order. Seattle is sending the Reds pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley and top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named.
MLB
FanSided

After Matt Chapman trade, Blue Jays trying to trade for another All-Star infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to add an All-Star to their roster and they might be able to do it through a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Over the past few seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays have steadily improved. In 2021, the Blue Jays managed to win 91 games and seemed to be a pretty dangerous foe for just about anyone to face.
MLB
FOX Sports

Hunter Greene working toward joining Reds rotation

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Hunter Greene is well aware that the player he might be replacing in the Cincinnati Reds' starting rotation is also among the players who helped put him in contention for it. While the. “Anyone who has ever talked to Sonny knows how detailed-oriented he is,"...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Olson traded to Braves

The Oakland A's and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a trade that will send Matt Olson to Atlanta in exchange for top prospects Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick, and Joey Estes. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This trade most likely means the Braves are out on...
MLB
WKRC

Answering questions surrounding Reds offseason plans, what happens next

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been an eventful offseason for the Cincinnati Reds, who have shed payroll in a flurry of moves before the entire team reports to spring training. They shipped starting catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers, placed pitcher Wade Miley on waivers, dealt fellow starter Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins and all but conceded there is little chance outfielder Nick Castellanos re-signs.
MLB
NBC Sports

Griffey Jr. is sixth-highest paid player on Cincinnati Reds

Now that the lockout has officially ended, the Cincinnati Reds have been hard at work making trades to bolster their roster in time for the abbreviated spring training. On Sunday, the Reds traded veteran right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Chase Petty, Minnesota's first-round pick in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Williamson: Traded to Cincinnati

Williamson, Jake Fraley and Justin Dunn were traded from the Mariners to the Reds on Monday in exchange for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Williamson was one of Seattle's top pitching prospects and is a key piece of the deal for Cincinnati. The 23-year-old began 2021 at the High-A level before being promoted to Double-A, where he rebounded from tough start and finished with a 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 94:23 K:BB across 67.1 innings (13 starts). A 2019 second-round pick, Williamson has limited professional experience but could debut later this summer if he has continued success in the upper levels.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Gets opportunity in Colorado

Kuhl agreed Monday with the Rockies on a major-league contract, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The Opening Day starter for the Pirates in 2022, Kuhl produced a 4.43 ERA and 58:35 K:BB in 67 innings over 14 turns through the rotation before making a full-time move to the bullpen in late August. It's not immediately clear whether the Rockies want to first try him out in their rotation or are viewing him as more of a swingman who can be plugged into a starting role when injuries hit. Regardless, Kuhl's career 10.3 BB% and 1.2 HR/9 rate wouldn't seem to make him an appealing fantasy option now that he'll be pitching at altitude for home games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: In line for backup role

Toro is in line to begin the year as utility depth after the Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez from the Reds on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Toro had an everyday role for the Mariners in 2021 while mainly playing at second base, but it appeared as though he'd shift to the hot corner to begin the 2022 campaign after Kyle Seager announced his retirement and Seattle traded for Adam Frazier in November. While Toro is expected to see some outfield reps during spring training this year, it appears as though he'll see more sporadic playing time than he had to close out the season in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB

