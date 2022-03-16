Reds' Luis Castillo: Not getting traded

Williamson, Jake Fraley and Justin Dunn were traded from the Mariners to the Reds on Monday in exchange for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Williamson was one of Seattle's top pitching prospects and is a key piece of the deal for Cincinnati. The 23-year-old began 2021 at the High-A level before being promoted to Double-A, where he rebounded from tough start and finished with a 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 94:23 K:BB across 67.1 innings (13 starts). A 2019 second-round pick, Williamson has limited professional experience but could debut later this summer if he has continued success in the upper levels.
