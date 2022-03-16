ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Hudson Uses This Wrinkle-Fighting Cream That Leaves Skin Feeling Silky Smooth & It’s 50% Off Now

By Taylor Jeffries
San Eli News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been scoping out the most coveted beauty at Ulta, this is the time to snag them. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is back for the best deals...

www.sheknows.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Showed Off Their Lookalike Features in New Mother-Daughter Photos

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign with the perfect theme for the mother-daughter duo, Live Every Moment. The joyous pair is not only showing off glamorous shoes for the upcoming season, but we love seeing their close bond on display. The promotional video shows them hugging and snuggling close — from their profile shots, they look so much alike with their mischievous grins. You just know that the two of them have the best time together. There’s just so much of Hawn that has been passed down...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber. BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hudson
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kendall Jenner Just Rocked A Beach Blonde Pixie Cut

Remember back in September 2019 when Kendall Jenner dyed her hair blonde? Yeah, well, she’s rocking that shade again – but that's not all. This time, the lighter hair colour comes to us in the form of a pixie cut. Yep, you heard that right. The model just shared three Instagram posts, all with a series of pictures rocking the hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Ulta Beauty#Silk#Beauty Brands#Sheknows#Elemis#Yahoo
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
realitytitbit.com

Dr Pimple Popper fans demand Audrey Schroeder's follow-up episode

The rerun of Audrey Schroeder’s Dr Pimple Popper episode has reminded viewers of their desire for an update on her condition, Steatocystoma Multiplex. Last year, Audrey Schroeder’s appearance on Dr Pimple Popper tugged on heartstrings since the patient suffered from severe Steatocystoma multiplex, where the burning pain was so difficult, it interfered with her daily routine. Her condition was more complicated since she also suffered Crohn’s disease, making her situation even more dangerous.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Anti-Aging Serum Outperforms $400 Creams

Not to be one of *those* people, but I'm proud to say I was a Biossance fan before it was cool (read: Before Reese Witherspoon came on board). The squalane-centric brand simply makes soothing, effective, environmentally conscious products that don't waste your time or money, a valuable find even within the saturated beauty industry. And its newest release might be one of the brand's best: After launching in early January, the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum has already racked up almost 400 five-star reviews.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy