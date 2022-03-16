ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon’s Endearing Children’s Book Has a Powerful Message & It’s Available for Pre-Order

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeLcB_0ehEE12A00

Reese Witherspoon is a producer, actress, founder, creator of delightful Instagram content — and now she’s adding children’s book author to that impressive list. Witherspoon penned Busy Betty , a picture book that, according to the description, encourages young readers to “celebrate what makes them unique and realize that anything is possible.”

Busy Betty — available for pre-order now! — is actually based on Witherspoon’s own childhood. “During the past year, I’ve been thinking about the kind of kid I was: goofy, mischievous, creative and very BUSY,” Witherspoon explained in an Instagram post. “Oh boy, I made a lot of messes and mistakes and through many big fails, I learned who I was and what made me UNIQUE.”

The pint-sized protagonist is much like Witherspoon as a child : “a girl with big glasses, her big brothers’ hand-me-downs, who loved Dolly Parton and horror movies … equally!”

Buy: Busy Betty $19.99

The book, which will be officially released on October 4, follows Betty as she tries to give her smelly dog Frank a bath. That turns out to be a much trickier task than she expected — but with her friend’s help, she learns that she can “accomplish anything with perseverance, teamwork, and one great idea.” Witherspoon told PEOPLE that Betty represents an important type of girl missing from kids’ books.

“I’ve been thinking about creating a children’s book with realistic young female characters since I had my daughter,” she explained.

When you’re done introducing your kids to Betty, you can spend the evening diving into Witherspoon’s grown-up book, Whiskey in a Teacup , which breaks down all of her favorite Southern traditions, from the secret to hot rolling hair to midnight barn parties. Pssst…it’s a #1 New York Times bestseller.

Buy: Whiskey in a Teacup $20.16

Before you go, check out our favorite children’s books starring girls of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iauu_0ehEE12A00

