ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

After 2021 losses, Swecker looks to retain role as chair of Va. Democrats

By Graham Moomaw
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnnUw_0ehEDtD000

For Susan Swecker’s first six years leading the Democratic Party of Virginia, there was always a Democratic governor in charge.

That changed this year, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin scored an upset win and returned Republicans to power in Richmond, snapping a more than decade-long losing streak in statewide contests. Democrats also lost the other two statewide offices — attorney general and lieutenant governor — as well as their majority in the House of Delegates in a state Joe Biden had won handily the year before, prompting some criticism of the party’s messaging and strategy.

But Swecker, a public-affairs consultant who has served as DPVA chair since early 2015, and other prominent Virginia Democrats say that’s no reason to pick a different leader in internal party elections happening Saturday. At a virtual convention, the 300-some members of the party’s Central Committee will select new officers to lead the organization.

In an interview, Swecker said she’s heard from many Democrats who want “stable leadership” and experience as the party works to hold the line against Republicans and looks toward regaining Democratic majorities in the 2023 General Assembly elections.

“It is important to hold Governor Youngkin and Republicans accountable for trying to take us back,” said Swecker, who has been endorsed by former Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam , U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and Democratic leaders in the legislature.

Among the accomplishments touted by Swecker’s supporters are expanding DPVA from four full-time staffers to 15, Democrats winning a trifecta in state government (controlling all three executive offices and both chambers of the General Assembly in 2020 and 2021 ) for the first time in more than two decades, stronger fundraising and steps to make the party more inclusive, like changing the name of the party’s former Jefferson Jackson Dinner to the Blue Commonwealth Gala.

The two other candidates running against Swecker — progressive activist Josh Stanfield, who serves on the party’s Central Committee, and Fairfax County Democratic Committee member Jim McBride — say the party hasn’t done enough to reflect on what went wrong in 2021 and adjust accordingly.

“I haven’t seen any reform ideas, any autopsy of last year’s operations,” Stanfield, who helped run former Del. Lee Carter’s campaign for governor last year, said in an interview. “Or any acceptance of responsibility. It can be true that they don’t believe they have any responsibility. But what kind of leadership style doesn’t own the problem?”

McBride, who has worked in PR in addition to his political organizing efforts, said the Democratic messaging last year from the party and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, which largely was a relentless effort to tie Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, skewed far too negative, moving away from hope and change to a campaign style “built on fear.”

“It was all about the other guy and what could happen if you don’t stick with us,” McBride said. “And I think that unfortunately, internally, that is a problem with the party. Where it’s like you better stick with the people in charge, because if it changes we’re going to be really upset with you.”

McBride said he understands the need to draw a contrast with Republicans when the GOP opposes something the Democrats support. But telling voters what Democrats are for, he said, should be the bigger part of the equation.

“He talked about big ideas when he was running in the primary,” McBride said of McAuliffe. “But where were those ideas? Where was the discussion of what the Northam administration did? That never seemed to come up.”

Swecker disagreed with that assessment.

“I don’t know who they were talking to because I was constantly talking about all the good things that we did,” she said. “Record job growth. Low unemployment. Expansion of voting rights… All I know is I was shouting it from the rooftops, as was our team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuxTm_0ehEDtD000

Terry McAuliffe campaigns for governor in Richmond with Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney in 2021. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

But Northam, who could not run again because Virginia prevents governors from serving two consecutive terms, leveled the same criticism.

“I wasn’t running this year,” Northam told VPM in an exit interview earlier this year. “But I don’t think those that ran on the Democratic ticket talked enough about what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

Though the McAuliffe campaign was largely responsible for its own strategy, political parties work hand-in-hand with their ticket, helping to amplify chosen messages and coordinate surrogate messengers.

“It was one of the closest elections in Virginia history,” Swecker said. “We faced political headwinds that were really tough that always come after a presidential victory.”

After last year’s elections, Swecker said she traveled around Virginia to hear from party activists on the ground. One idea that emerged from that process, she said, was to have year-round organizers assigned to a particular region. She also said she wants the party to get more involved in local races, particularly defending Democratic school board members who now find themselves on the political front lines due to Republicans’ new emphasis on education issues.

A Highland County native, Swecker often stresses her rural roots. But Youngkin’s victory last year was partially powered by Trump-friendly rural areas revolting against Democrats like never before. Swecker said Democrats didn’t lose rural Virginia overnight, and they won’t win it back without a concerted, long-term effort to convince voters there that Democratic policies have helped them.

“Just remember it was Democrats who gave people in rural areas Medicaid expansion,” Swecker said. “That’s gotten messaged all over the place but for some reason it hasn’t resonated. I don’t think it’s bad messaging.”

Stanfield said the party is afflicted by an insidery “leadership clique” that’s not particularly welcoming to new people or new ideas. He said he suspects a different leadership team might have forced a more robust discussion about whether it was wise to have McAuliffe come out of “relative obscurity” to lead the party again as opposed to making room for a new gubernatorial contender like Sen. Jennifer McClellan or former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.

“It is a very top-heavy organization,” Stanfield said.

Carroll Foy, who has said she intends to run for a Northern Virginia state Senate seat, has expressed support for Swecker.

Stanfield drew a contrast with the way the Republican Party of Virginia selected its statewide candidates last year . In at-times chaotic process, GOP factions fought publicly over whether to nominate candidates at a primary or a convention, then continued fighting over convention rules. In the end, the party landed on a somewhat insular convention and ranked-choice voting system that produced Youngkin, a deep-pocketed outsider who proved his electability last November.

“And Rich Anderson was not able to drop a hammer and shut everyone up,” Stanfield said, referring to the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

The Republican Party responded to Swecker’s re-election announcement with trolling, issuing a statement saying the GOP also supports her continuing to serve as DPVA chair.

“Under Ms. Swecker’s watch, Republicans scored historic victories over her party in last November’s elections,” the RPV said. “But as Ms. Swecker says, ‘there is important work still to be done.’ She’s right – Democrats still have congressional seats to lose this fall and a state Senate majority to lose next November.”

The post After 2021 losses, Swecker looks to retain role as chair of Va. Democrats appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

How many Virginians with disabilities lack reliable transportation? Right now, we don’t know.

As frustrating as the recent rise in gas prices may be for people who rely upon cars to get around, for the 1.6 million Virginians with disabilities the ability to drive at all in our car-dependent society is a luxury many cannot imagine. How hard is it for the disabled community to access reliable transportation […] The post How many Virginians with disabilities lack reliable transportation? Right now, we don’t know. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin says RGGI won’t cut emissions. Critics say his own report shows he’s wrong.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this week released a report that his office says justifies the governor’s efforts to pull Virginia out of a multi-state carbon market called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But opponents say the report actually demonstrates the key role RGGI plays in reducing climate change-causing carbon emissions. The report, which was issued […] The post Youngkin says RGGI won’t cut emissions. Critics say his own report shows he’s wrong. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel

Seventeen Republican members of Congress, including Virginia’s Bob Good, have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks. The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed […] The post Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia gun bill had support from gun-control groups and the NRA. It still failed.

At a legislative hearing last month, something so unusual happened some in the room joked it should go down as an important moment in history: The NRA and gun-control groups agreed a Democratic gun bill was good enough to make it through a Republican committee. “So Jesus is coming any minute,” quipped Del. Nick Freitas, […] The post A Virginia gun bill had support from gun-control groups and the NRA. It still failed. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Virginia Mercury

‘Flattening the curve’ of overdose deaths in Virginia

By Eisha Jain, Hunter Hewlett, Natalina Contoreggi, Caitlin Womack, Kevin Parham Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, Americans have been subjected to a crash course in epidemiology. Phrases like “percent positivity” and ‘flattening the curve,’ once academic, are now common vernacular. Given our community’s newfound education in public health science, we should be gravely concerned about […] The post ‘Flattening the curve’ of overdose deaths in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Falsehoods, pandering to police and prosecutors overturned open-government law

It’s no surprise the General Assembly evinces a certain contempt for journalists. After all, we expose legislators’ shortcomings, hypocrisies and pettiness. Lawmakers don’t have to make my job any easier – and it’s rare when they do. Why those folks hold such disdain for Virginia’s residents, though, is puzzling. Because when legislators stick it to […] The post Falsehoods, pandering to police and prosecutors overturned open-government law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Amid a renewed push, vaccine uptake is still lagging among Virginia Medicaid members

Virginia health officials are still struggling to boost vaccination rates among the state’s Medicaid members, a major concern as the shots, once seen as the path to ending the pandemic, are increasingly the main public health tool for managing COVID-19 as cases persist. Less than half of eligible enrollees — 41 percent in total — […] The post Amid a renewed push, vaccine uptake is still lagging among Virginia Medicaid members appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Jennifer Mcclellan
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
Jim Mcbride
Person
Tim Kaine
Virginia Mercury

Conference committee scales back SNAP benefits bill for people leaving prison

Disagreements between the House of Delegates and the Senate scaled back the scope of a bill that would have allowed people who are incarcerated to apply for food assistance before being released.  The legislature on Saturday approved conference committee changes made to Del. Mark Sickles’ HB 1270, which means the Department of Social Services will […] The post Conference committee scales back SNAP benefits bill for people leaving prison appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight saving […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress

WASHINGTON — A top FBI official told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday that the agency believes a single juvenile is behind most of the bomb threats made to more than 30 historically black colleges and universities. Ryan Young, executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said that the bomb […] The post Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Virginia Mercury

As Virginia nets another $74 million, RGGI uncertainty lingers

Power producers in the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic carbon market known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative paid a record price for carbon allowances in the first auction of 2022, which netted Virginia $74.2 million for flood protection and low-income energy efficiency programs.  The clearing price for allowances, which producers must buy for each ton of […] The post As Virginia nets another $74 million, RGGI uncertainty lingers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Government#Legislature#Democratic#Republicans#The House Of Delegates#Dpva#Central Committee#General Assembly#Govs
Virginia Mercury

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Solar groups say $55 minimum bill for shared solar is ‘unworkable’

Solar advocacy groups say a Virginia regulator’s recommendation that Dominion Energy charge ratepayers who sign up for a new community solar program a minimum monthly bill of $55 would be the highest such charge in the nation and would hobble the program by making it too expensive  The minimum bill “will severely undermine the ability […] The post Solar groups say $55 minimum bill for shared solar is ‘unworkable’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invoked the Pearl Harbor attacks ahead of World War II and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while urging the United States to do more to stop the Russian war against his country. During the speech, delivered virtually to members of Congress in an auditorium on Capitol Hill, Zelenskyy drew a […] The post Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FOREIGN POLICY
Virginia Mercury

Every dog has its day: the best thing Virginia’s General Assembly did this session

If you really want to know my weakness, here’s a hint: they have four paws, a cold nose, silky ears that they love to have scratched and pleading eyes that could extract affection from even the flintiest human heart. I ascribe to the theology of Will Rogers: “If there are no dogs in heaven, then […] The post Every dog has its day: the best thing Virginia’s General Assembly did this session appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Virginia Mercury

VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday began the years-long process of restructuring its nationwide health care network, an endeavor that will require the president and Congress to sign off before it could begin. The restructuring would mean the closures or consolidations of some medical facilities, likely provoking opposition from communities and […] The post VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HEALTH SERVICES
Virginia Mercury

We can unhook from oil and gas wars with solar

By Anthony Smith Full disclosure, I’m a reformed oil trader now hedging energy costs with solar for public serving entities.  As it turns out, our company’s solar work is reducing our vulnerability to oil wars and creating clean energy jobs in coal country to support the transition to a renewable energy economy. In its early […] The post We can unhook from oil and gas wars with solar appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Senate blocks Youngkin’s picks for Parole Board

Democrats in the Virginia Senate voted Thursday to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees to the Virginia Parole Board, another shot in an ongoing partisan battle over filling roles in state government. The Senate voted 21-19 to block a normally routine resolution confirming four Youngkin appointees to the Parole Board and one appointee to the Safety […] The post Virginia Senate blocks Youngkin’s picks for Parole Board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has become a climate leader. The Senate is right to ensure it stays that way.

By Anne Kelly The future economy of the U.S. Southeast is being built in Virginia. In just the last two years, the commonwealth has adopted a bevy of policies that are rapidly transforming it into the region’s leader on renewable energy and the electric vehicle future. Seizing this role was, of course, a climate imperative […] The post Virginia has become a climate leader. The Senate is right to ensure it stays that way.   appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
937
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy