Spring practices to provide new building blocks for Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — When Bowling Green State University defeated Ohio in the regular-season finale last year, Scot Loeffler said his football team’s direction was “on course” heading into the offseason.

Projected to win between zero and two games last season, Bowling Green — a somewhat incomplete team at that — pulled off a 4-8 record and a 2-6 record within the Mid-American Conference. With spring football practice beginning in less than one week, Loeffler is banking on the Falcons to hit the ground running for a season with blossoming expectations.

A long process, but one which Loeffler hopes to utilize to arrive at a point of consistently positive performances.

“Last year, we were inconsistent with the process,” Loeffler said at Wednesday’s news conference inside Doyt Perry Stadium. “We were inconsistent with elite habits, and that showed at times. We could go out and beat anyone in the country, and then we could lose to the Sisters of the Poor the next week.”

The excitement for the spring is palpable, especially given the growth of the program since Loeffler inherited it from a state of near nothingness.

Prior to the 4-8 finish last season, BGSU had not had a similar or better record since it went 4-8 in 2016 under Mike Jinks. Loeffer’s approach to recruiting and a blending of patience in the transfer portal figures to begin to pay off this season.

“The fact of the matter is, last year we were way too young up front,” Loeffler said. “A lot of guys were still playing that needed to be redshirted or standing next to myself watching the game and lifting weights and developing. We didn’t go down the transfer portal at that position [last offseason] for a reason. If we would have done that, what would’ve happened is you would’ve lost those young players, and the next thing you know, you can never have the ability to be old.”

The offseason brought new linemen to fill in, along with four of BGSU’s returning starters. Loeffler mentioned on Wednesday that “we need to go get a few more” during the spring recruiting cycle.

But, nearly every major piece from the 2021 team is returning and will suit up for the March 23 spring practice.

“Spring practice is kind of like when you first put your pads on as a little kid,” safety Jordan Anderson said. “It’s like your first time back playing football, because you’ve been in the winter offseason grinding so hard. It’s just the anticipation building up, basically, because you know after spring ball, you’ve got another whole season of summer before fall camp happens.”

The pass defense, anchored by Anderson, was the best in the MAC, and the run defense was in the middle of the pack last season.

The offense was held back by an undersized offensive line, which forced the Falcons into situations they didn’t want to be in.

The spring will be partly used for the fine-tuning of an offensive system which has one final year of starting quarterback Matt McDonald. He will have the entire supporting cast of weapons in running back Terion Stewart, wide receivers Austin Osborne and Tyrone Broden, and All-MAC tight end Christian Sims.

“We have so much room for improvement,” Osborne said. “We finished the season on a high note beating Ohio, and we made some incredible strides in the past couple of months in winter workouts, and we’re just ready to get out there on the field again and have fun.”

The spring football game is scheduled for April 23. In the meantime, the Falcons are working to keep a feel-good start rolling.

“We feel 10 times better than we did last time at this year,” Loeffler said. “I think our team is showing some leadership, and there’s a sense of urgency for the first time in this building of trying to compete and trying to win on that January 15 5:30 [a.m.] lift as opposed to just any other lift.”