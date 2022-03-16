ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Keith Bryan Gregory

 4 days ago
ROCKINGHAM— Keith Bryan Gregory I, 58, of Rockingham, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Gregory was born Jan. 17, 1964 in Richmond County.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bobbie and Cecil Gregory; his brother, Gary Gregory; and sister, Janet Gregory.

Surviving are his children, Brandy (Craig) Harrison of South Carolina, Jessica (James) Wood of Georgia, Keith Bryan Gregory II of Georgia, and Taylor Gregory of Ohio; a brother, Cecil Robert Gregory; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way; many nieces and nephews and cousins who were special to him, and his “nephew-son,” Eugene Gregory.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Roberdel Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Dennis officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. prior to the service.

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

