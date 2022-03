Crypto payments, particularly in stablecoins, have proven to be both a faster, and cheaper way to manage B2B payments, especially across countries. The World Bank estimates the average transaction fee for cross-border payments to be around 6.51%. In October 2018, a [$183 million transaction that would have cost $5 million in commissions on legacy systems like PayPal, was made with just $0.06 on Bitcoin. In contrast, Bitcoin takes an average of 10 minutes to process a new transaction, while. Ethereum requires an. average of 14 seconds as of today.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO