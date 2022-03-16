ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart announces plans to hire 50,000 workers by end of April

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April.

According to CNN, the Arkansas-based supermarket chain – which is the country’s largest retailer – said in a news release that it is seeking associates to fill positions in “stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.”

The news comes months after the U.S. Labor Department reported a record-high 11.4 million job openings in December, followed by 11.3 million the following month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In September, Walmart increased its minimum hourly pay to $12, according to the Journal. Now, the company’s average hourly rate is $16.40 and is as high as $30 in some markets, according to the news release. The retailer, which employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S., also hired about 18,500 pharmacy workers and 4,500 truck drivers in 2021, the release said.

To learn more about the open positions, visit Walmart’s job search website.

