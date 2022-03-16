CCU and N.C. State baseball rained out on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. – Due to forecasted rain in the Raleigh, N.C. area later today, Coastal Carolina’s midweek road tilt at NC State has been canceled.



At this time, the game will not be rescheduled. Updates will be communicated if there becomes an opportunity for both teams to meet.



The Chanticleers (10-6) will now set their sights on Sun Belt Conference play, as CCU will host the ULM Warhawks (4-11) this weekend, March 18-20, in the two teams’ conference-opening series. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

