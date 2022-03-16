ROCKINGHAM — Carolyn “Sue” Williams Watson Watts, 71, of Rockingham, crossed over on Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home while surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1950, in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Frank Lee and Helen Dunn Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Watts; a son, Kevin Watson; a brother, Ted Williams; and a sister, Florence Ann Taylor.

Sue retired from the textile Industry and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors tending to her garden and flowers. She cherished all of her family, friends, and church family. Until the decline in her health, Sue was a faithful member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Rockingham. She enjoyed the fellowship with her church family and loved worshiping her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Although Sue will be missed by many, she is now reaping the benefits of her salvation.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy in Rockingham, with Bishop Steven Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow at Beaverdam United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Surviving, her children, Mitchell Watson (Joy) of Rockingham, Ben Watson (Amy Austin) of Hamlet; sisters, Darlene Lisk (Johnny) of Hamlet and Mary Alice Russell (Don) of Rockingham; brothers, Wade Williams (Kathie) of Rockingham and Frankie Williams of Hamlet; grandchildren, Chasity Watson (Justin Butler), Devin Watson, Austin Watson (Taylor Williams), Brenden Watson, and Kendell Watson (Skylar Hudson); great-grandchildren, Meliah Butler, Camryn Butler and Justin Butler Jr. She also leaves behind her fury princess Bae and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Watts family.