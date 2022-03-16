ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Brooke-Hancock nutrition program celebrates 50 years in service

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Etnt1_0ehECjo100

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

For decades, they’ve provided a valuable service to the area’s seniors. And now, it’s time to celebrate all they do for the community.

It all comes down to one word, care, as the Brooke-Hancock nutrition program celebrates 50 years in service.

The program delivers meals, or people can eat in house.

Brooke Senior Center’s Executive Director Sandy Kemp says the home deliveries are so important because those drivers might be the only face someone sees that day.

The in-house meals help in other ways.

“See all their friends like with covid going on, they have been stuck in, they are so happy to get out and this gives them a sense of purpose.”

Sandy Kemp – Executive Director Brooke Senior Center

The center is also a place where friends come together, just like Mary and Valerie, who volunteer.
Mary has been involved for more than 2 decades and said it’s one of her favorite places to be.

“This is a good place to come to, like bingo they have bingo, the meals are good, and I enjoy everything here, I have a lot of friends here. I feel great here, it makes me happy, it’s like a family to me being here.”

Mary Andriano – Participant/Volunteer

Valerie usually gets her meals at the center, but there were a few times she was sick and not able to come in so they delivered her meals.

“We have fun, when I call bingo, the numbers out, we laugh, joke and have a good time. Get’s me out of the house, otherwise I’d be sitting home looking at four walls.”

Valerie Leasure – Participant/Volunteer

Nutrition Director, Debbie Leonard said her job is so rewarding.
People call in saying how thankful they are for the smallest things, like a slice of bread and fresh fruit.

“They’ll say this meal was absolutely amazing, thank you, thank you so much, I’ve had people that’s the only meal that they get.”

Debbie Leonard – Nutrition Director

Leonard said everyone plays a vital role in the program, but the drivers add something extra special.
Henry Smith has volunteered for more than a decade and says the smiles on faces when he walks in the door makes it all worth it.

“One day I’m going to need that and I hope I have a driver or somebody that cares enough to do a little extra whatever for me, so I give it back to them.”

Henry Smith – Driver

They are willing to help anyone in need all you have to do is call.

Anyone over the age of 60 and homebound can get meals delivered if needed.

If you have any questions, or need assistance, call 304-527-3410 extension 3.

