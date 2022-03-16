North Bergen, NJ man practiced physical therapy without a license, cops say

Rod Stewart, the world-class Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician was fed up. The road where he resides in Harlow, Essex England was in disrepair and had many potholes. After neighbors complained to the county road repair department nothing was done. An ambulance blew a tire on the way to attend to a medical emergency, Rod said he couldn’t navigate his Ferrari down the street without damage to the expensive car, and residents and passersby were ”busting” up their cars on that road. So what’s a millionaire to do, well he rounded up some other neighbors and his boys, called in gravel truck, and paved the road themselves.
