Clayton Echard's journey on The Bachelor is almost over — but the road to get there appears to be quite rocky. Following the conclusion of Tuesday's fantasy suites episode, Clayton, 28, is heading into his season's finale with only Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey remaining in the competition. Susie Evans left after dropping a "bombshell" on Clayton during their one-on-one date, stating that she couldn't "get past" him being intimate with the other women.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO