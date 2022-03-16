ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities lining up before ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show”s finale on May 26

By ABC News
 4 days ago

After 19 seasons, more than 3,200 episodes, and 64 Daytime Emmy Awards, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will wrap up on Thursday, May 26 — and Ellen has lined up some big names to help...

