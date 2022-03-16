ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘No secret’: Netflix continues crack down on password sharing

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqS9T_0ehEBTfU00

**Related Video Above: Netflix raised monthly subscription prices for all plans .**

(WJW) — The days of using your parents’ Netflix password could soon be numbered.

The streaming giant is reportedly making more plans to crack down on password sharing, first rolling out tests in the next few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

The tests are going to ask subscribers if they’d like to add others to their account for a fee along with transferring viewing profiles to new accounts. The company’s goal is to reportedly root out password sharing between friends and family to supposedly make more money to create higher-end shows.

Netflix, TikTok suspends services in Russia

In a statement, director of product innovation Chengyi Long explained that “While [multiple profiles and streams per account] have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

However, in the age of so many streaming services, many households share passwords in order to save hard-earned funds. But there could be a dark side to being so benevolent.

“It’s no secret that password-sharing is a way for consumers to get around the cost of paying for multiple services,” Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura digital security, said in a statement last month. “What consumers aren’t considering is that these behaviors make them vulnerable to digital crime when people outside your household — even ones you trust — have your passwords on their devices.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix has taken to cracking down on password sharers. Last March, the company started a trial that sent pop-ups to those they thought were watching from an account they didn’t pay for.

Cleveland-born actress watches her career take off in hit Netflix series

The company upped prices for all subscriptions across the board in January, with packages now ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. The last time they raised prices was Oct. 2020.

Last year, the company reportedly had 221.8 million total paying subscribers worldwide, including 75.2 million in Canada and the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Russia#Aura
Decider.com

How to Skip or Get Rid of Ads on Hulu Entirely

One of the best parts of streaming is total control over your viewing experience. Gone are the days of scrolling through your cable guide and catching the final 30 minutes of a movie, only to start again from the beginning immediately after. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and company have blown customers’ viewing options wide open, but there’s unfortunately one cable mainstay that has continued into the streaming era: commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Truck convoy blocks street near White House

WASHINGTON (WJW) — A trucker convoy blocked a street near the White House in Washington D.C. on Friday causing disruptions in the area. The truckers protesting the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been in the Washington area since early March, driving on the Capital Beltway and other roads. The public was advised to “expect heavy traffic, delays, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Android Authority

How to get HBO Max on the Fire TV Stick

Take your Fire TV to the Max with high-quality content from Warner Bros and HBO. You may be wondering if HBO Max is available on your Fire TV Stick, and the answer depends on where you are located. If you happen to live in the United States, Latin America, or Europe, then you’re one of the lucky ones with access to the streaming service. Here’s how to get HBO Max on the Fire TV Stick and access one of the most impressive content libraries on offer.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Use and Manage Hulu + Live TV's DVR Feature

Hulu + Live TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services, competing head-on with DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Like these other services, Hulu + Live TV offers a cloud-based DVR that lets you record your favorite programs and play them back at your convenience. However, unlike most other services, Hulu's DVR offers unlimited storage at no extra charge.
TV SHOWS
protocol.com

The one true streaming service

Your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from the state of the streaming wars to the future of climate tech to the Starbucks App Effect. One streaming service to rule them all. The streaming business is a simple one. To win,...
TV & VIDEOS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy