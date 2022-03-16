Former President Obama picks Zags to win NCAA Championship

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former President Barack Obama seems to be a big fan of the Zags.

For the second year in the row, he has placed his bets on Gonzaga winning the NCAA Tournament.

The former president has the Zags beating Georgia St., Boise St., UConn, then Texas Tech before matching up with Arizona in the championship game.

Obama predicts the Gonzaga women’s team will win their first game against Nebraska, but fall in the second round to Louisville.

Take a look at his full brackets here.

