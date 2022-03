When Kyle Davidson was introduced as the 10th general manager (GM) in Chicago Blackhawks history on March 1, he described his process for developing the team’s future as a “rebuild” as opposed to a “retool.” On March 18, he made his first trade in doing exactly that. Davidson traded forward Brandon Hagel, along with 2022 and 2024 fourth-round picks, to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forwards Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and Tampa Bay’s 2023 and 2024 first-round picks.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO