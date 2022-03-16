ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Top 7 PR Trends That Brands Should Care About Right Now

By Lewis Schenk
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRCga_0ehEAmNm00

The nature of public relations (PR) has certainly changed over the years. Overpriced launch events and activations have fallen by the wayside as PR efforts gradually migrate to the digital landscape. The pandemic has only served to advance this trend, as reaching people remotely has become more important than ever. As society recovers and moves forward, there has also been a mindset shift in consumers. My agency, Boost Media, has taken note of seven important PR trends that can improve how brands engage and relate to the public.

Related: Why PR Might Be the Wrong Solution for Your Business

1. Align your purpose with an ethical audience

The pandemic has shown us both devastation and incredible acts of kindness the world over. During this time, we’ve experienced a drastic shift in values as well as discernment. As such, the emergence of an ethical audience is on the rise. Ethical awareness relates to one’s eagerness and ability to define moral situations and dilemmas by critically analyzing, evaluating and changing one's own moral values in terms of the lives of others. An ethical audience is one who then actively interprets any shared material they come across and analyzes the content and messenger’s effectiveness.

Consumers are actively discerning between brands that are purposeful against those that are not, gravitating toward the former. To take an ethical audience into account, begin by knowing your brand values inside out, work on modeling these values and communicate these values to your audience.

2. Focus on engagement, not promotion, on social media

Social media platforms have completely revolutionized how individuals and brands can market themselves. The issue is, however, many see it only as a platform to promote their products or services. When it comes to social media, brands need to think of social media as a two-way street. No one enjoys it when another person ignores them, and the same can be said for when brands ignore their audience and treat social media as a one-way communication channel.

This year, focus on engaging with your audience. Respond to every DM and comment. Let those with complaints know you will DM them directly, and then do so. Follow other brands or individuals in your niche and like or comment on their content. It only takes one interaction to turn someone into a lifelong customer, and everybody knows lifelong customers make the best promoters.

Related: Is Your Brand Ready for Public Relations and Press?

3. Air your words on podcasts

Podcasts are the new broadcasting networks, so use them. Seriously, if you’re not being interviewed on podcasts, you’re not taking your PR strategy seriously enough. Whatever industry you’re in, you can bet there will be a fair number of podcasts suited to niche so why not make use of their audience? You’d be surprised at how many podcasts actively look for new guests and welcome being approached. If you lack free time or don’t know where to begin, bake this into your consideration when choosing a PR agency to work with.

4. Make space for more visuals

Words still matter, but they need to go hand-in-hand with visual content. With the rise of social media, there has been a dramatic change to how we consume media and what we might deem newsworthy. The same can be said in terms of our attention spans. Feature articles are an amazing way to boost credibility, but brands need to ensure they are putting out visual content to make themselves seen first.

For example, instead of having an article of your top questions and answers published, why not create a short reel with the same content. You can then post and also embed this reel into another feature article on you. Or vice versa; at the end of your reel, you can direct people to check out more by directing them to an article. In 2022, we are going to see a lot more brands utilizing the two hand-in-hand.

Related: 3 Initial Steps to Doing Your Own PR and Getting Excellent Results

5. Shift toward micro- and nano-influencers

Influencer marketing has changed the game for brands. Utilizing public figures that are already known, liked and trusted is an amazing way for brands to get their products or service out there. The amount of mega- and macro-influencers promoting numerous, however, has caused a lot of scrutiny among consumers. Knowing these people are paid very well to promote products may have the opposite effect than intended, particularly if they promote other products that don’t align with your brand or audience’s values.

Using micro- or nano-influencers will be a great way to better utilize influencer marketing in 2022. Aside from costing your brand a lot less, the followers of these influencers are either very niched down, or know the influencer personally. This will work in your favor given that there will be more trust between the two than using someone with hundreds of thousands of followers.

6. Measure your efforts with data

Now, at Boost, we always advise that PR is a long-term play and cannot be measured in traditional ROI metrics. There is no point in implementing PR into your marketing strategy, however, if you don’t utilize data at all. Social media platforms have great insight metrics, with Instagram having just updated theirs to better suit the needs of businesses and creators. Similarly, other tools deployed such as email marketing or funnels should be monitored before and after integrating press or podcast coverage into them so you can better measure results after.

7. Collaborate with other brands

Nothing gets people excited like seeing their two favorite artists collaborate on a new record. The same can be said for brands. Collaborating with another brand is a new way to create a surge of hype and excitement. Whether it’s through a giveaway, product or service, or even a piece of content, people love it when their favorite brands come together.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

10 Women-Led Brands on Our Radar Right Now

As more and more brands flood the marketplace, consumers are becoming more intentional about the products they buy and companies they support. Just as important as price, quality, and availability is the ethos of a business. It should come as no surprise, then, that women-led brands are top of mind—especially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digiday

Marketing Briefing: When it comes to NFTs, brands should prioritize utility over headlines since ‘consumers don’t care if brands participate’

Brands are all in on the NFT craze. In recent months, pitches for various NFT activities have ramped up at brands like Acura, Wrangler, Pepsi and others, as they look to use NFTs to get consumers’ attention. (In case you’re not caught up on NFTs, we published an entry into our WTF series on NFTs last March.)
ECONOMY
Forbes

Should Advertisers Still Care About Agency Awards?

Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder & Principal, Agency Mania Solutions, Author/Speaker, Thought-provocateur, Client/Agency Guru. Toronto-based creative company Zulu Alpha Kilo produced a parody video called “Awards Gone Wild,” making fun of an ad industry willing to do absolutely anything, including embellishing results or faking entire projects, to get an award. The hilarious spot shows what would happen if other professions like lifeguards, heart surgeons or tattoo shop owners resorted to the same tactics some agencies are presumed to use to win an award.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Influencer Marketing#Boost Media
Reuters

Wells Fargo's head of communications, branding leaving bank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s head of communications and brand management, Barri Rafferty, is leaving the bank in May, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. Rafferty was in charge of improving the bank’s public image and communications strategy, according to a memo viewed by Reuters that announced Rafferty’s departure to staff last week.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

4 Ways Black Women-Owned Small-Retail Brands Changed the Game

Black women have pioneered numerous successful strategies that all small retailers could learn from. From major brands closing to e-commerce seeing massive year-over-year growth, the face of retail looks very different than it did a few years ago. Industry experts are all trying to figure out how retail brands (large and small) can stay relevant through all of these changes. To answer this question, I’m going to look at one section of retail that rarely gets its due: Black women-owned brands, which have helped change the face of small retail and multi-million dollar businesses alike by doing things a bit differently. Every retail owner, regardless of their background, should take notes and implement these four strategies exemplified by Black women entrepreneurs.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Entrepreneur

Supermodel, Television Personality, And Entrepreneur Tyra Banks On Launching SMiZE Cream, Personal Branding, And More

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Although a globally known supermodel and Emmy award-winning television producer and personality, Tyra Banks could not help but tap into her entrepreneurial instincts on a recent trip to Abu Dhabi- she used her time in the UAE to research potential local competitors for her new super-premium ice cream brand, SMiZE Cream. “My first night here I downloaded the Talabat [food delivery app], and I got 15 pints of ice cream to see how it was tasting over here,” Banks said during an on-stage interview at the Forbes 30/50 Summit held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
CELEBRITIES
@growwithco

3 Sustainable Startups Reveal Their Biggest Growth Drivers

The founders of cleaning brand Branch Basics, circular marketplace SISTAIN, and water filtration startup Hydros offer insights on how they’ve navigated consumer trends to find success. How three sustainable startups achieved growth amid a pandemic:. Non-toxic cleaning products business Branch Basics tapped micro-influencers to drive product buzz and woo...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Macy’s Will Revamp Website, Turn Employees Into Stylists

Macy’s plans to overhaul its website and train some employees to become personal stylists in an attempt to offer more customized shopping. As CNBC reported Tuesday, the retailer wants to give customers more one-on-one attention and an easier online experience as it tries to compete with other retailers in the fashion sector, whether that means rival department store chains, online-only fashion sellers or boutique clothing brands.
BUSINESS
idropnews.com

5 Reasons You Should NOT Buy the Apple Watch S3 Right Now

Yes, Apple is still selling the Apple Watch Series 3. No, you absolutely shouldn’t buy it, even if it’s the most affordable model now at $200. That was easy! But if you’d like to learn more, let’s go over a few reasons why this older Apple Watch shouldn’t be on your list anymore. Continue reading to browse 5 Reasons You Should NOT Buy the Apple Watch Series 3 Right Now.
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

Cleantech Entrepreneurs: Where Are You?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has recently released its second tranche of the sixth assessment report on 28 February, 2022. The 3,600-pluspaged long-winded report presents findings that we are already aware of, except that the climate change crisis may perhaps be getting worse, and to a large extent, irreversible. Keeping pace with the United Nations’“Race to Zero”campaign, governments from across the world have made bold commitmentsto achieve net-zero emissions in the future. Take India, for example, which has committed to a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070. If countries worldwide are to achieve these goals, all industries alikemust undergo a radical transformation by switching to clean technologies.Cleantech is an umbrella term encompassinga wide variety of environment-friendly practices and technologies(for example, energy generation and management, transportation, water and waste, recycling, etc.) spanning manufacturing, agriculture, and other sectors.This emerging trillion-dollar industry has opened up a plethora of opportunities. While governments and large corporations will continue to do their bit to make these commitments a reality,we need the disruptive power of cleantechstartups to solve the “net-zero equation”.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Nothing Raises $70 Million In Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Nothing, the UK consumer tech company, has announced a $70 million Series B fundraise, co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures, with participation from GV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands. Further announcements about its 2022...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

A Purpose-Led Vision: Organon MENAT's Ramy Koussa

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Organon, a global healthcare company with a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and other products across a range of areas, added the MENAT region to its list of more than 140 global markets in October 2021. Globally, Organon’s goal is to deliver innovation, improve access, and expand choice in order to address the therapeutic gaps in women’s health around the world, and now, its presence in the region will enable the Organon team to take a step closer to achieving this goal by offering tailor-made solutions for women in the MENAT.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: We should be careful about becoming too reliant on Siri or Alexa

In search of escape at the end of the day, I tuned in to to Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi, currently streaming on Sky. I found a fine techno-thriller concerning a sinister rival to Alexa, Siri or Hey Google (the tech giants’ virtual assistants) with shades of Hitchcock’s classic Rear Window thrown in for good measure – in a good way, in contrast with Netflix’s disastrous Razzie-fest The Woman in the Window.The score, by Cliff Martinez, did its job in ramping up the tension when required. I’m fond of his work, so I turned to Amazon’s Alexa (I know, I have...
ENTERTAINMENT
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy