The 10 and under Valley boys travel baseball team is hosting at 353 Alexandria Wellington Rd, Alexandria, AL 36250 better known as BOMB:30 CORNHOLE. This is a public event on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12:00 pm. They ask that interested people come support Eston’s travel baseball team. Gates will open at 11:00 am and bags will fly at.

ALEXANDRIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO