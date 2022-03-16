ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen’s Final Talk Show Date Announced Along with Some Big Guests

 4 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye for good to her long-running talk show this spring.

The comedian’s last episode on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be May 26… but between now and then, she will sit down with some A-list guests!

Some of her longtime friends will be stopping by, like former First Lady Michelle Obama, David Letterman, Serena Williams, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Zac Efron, Adam Levine and Diane Keaton. Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossi will also make an appearance before the show wraps.

According to the show, “The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favorite memories from DeGeneres’ 19 iconic seasons.” The show will continue on through the summer with guest hosts, compilation episodes, and repeats.

DeGeneres launched the show in 2003. Since then, she has featured 4,000 guests and given away nearly half a billion dollars.

When she announced her farewell season in May 2021, Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

At the time, she didn’t know what was next for her. “My agent is just like, ‘Why don’t you just sit still for a minute? You probably don’t even know how exhausted you are and what it’s going to be like to sit still.’ And I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do that because I’m like a Ferrari in neutral. I’m constantly needing to go. So, that’s my first challenge and then I’m going to figure it out.”

Kathleen Feuling
2d ago

So long and do not let the door hit you on the backside as you leave. Mean girl from High School and never grew up. Prank with Meghan Duchess if Sussex was horrid and did Meghan no favors.

