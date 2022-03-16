ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julio Jones released from Titans

By Garrett Chapman
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeV3t_0ehEATYr00

Sources reportedly have informed ESPN that former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is set to be released by the Tennessee Titans.

The former All-Pro receiver had a disappointing year in his first season with the Titans, missing seven games due to injury. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which will save $11.513 million in cap space for means Tennessee.

Despite his down season, this move comes as a bit of a surprise. The seven-time Pro Bowler was traded just last season for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Jones enjoyed ten years with Atlanta and quickly became a fan favorite. In his decade with the team, he accounted for nearly 13,000 yards receiving and 60 touchdowns on 848 receptions.

In that time, he certainly made his case as one of the greatest receivers to suit up in an NFL uniform. His five seasons of averaging 100-plus yards per game and a career mark of 95.5 receiving yards per game are both the best in NFL history.

Before being traded to the Titans in 2020, the now 33-year-old receiver had signed a three-year, $66 million deal. In his last season with Tennessee, Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

For the first time in his career, Julio Jones will become a free agent. The wide receiver is free to enter negotiations with a new team right away.

