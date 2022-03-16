Veterans group shows documentary

On average, 22 veterans and one active duty military die by suicide daily. That’s over 8,000 men and women a year, according to Operation: 23 to Zero.

Operation: 23 to Zero started in 2015 with a group of people who were raising awareness for veteran and military suicide in the Stillwater area.

The director was looking to grow the organization, particularly south of the metro, and Faribault resident Kirk Mansfield jumped on board. Together, Mansfield, and other Faribault residents John Haessig Jr. and Tim Wunderlich, lead the southern chapter and host a variety of events.

The chapter’s next event on Sunday invites the public to a free viewing of “Crisis Hotline Veterans Press 1” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Faribault American Legion Post #43. Attendees will be given a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on inside one of the nation’s veterans crisis call centers.

While the documentary focuses on veterans, organizers said it is eye-opening for all to learn how a crisis situation is handled.

Staff from the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center will attend the viewing and answer questions about their role in crisis intervention and how to help educate the public.

With the suicide epidemic ongoing, Mansfeld said they are looking to help where they can and reach as many people as they can.

“We are still experiencing a great deal of loss,” Mansfield said. “This event is tailored around reaching a different audience. If it can do some good, I think it’s worth it.”

Mansfield describes the first 5 to 10 minutes of the documentary as heartbreaking. It features a person at the call center. Mansfield said viewers will not hear from the person calling, but it’s easy to understand the extent of the situation by how call center staff react.

Mansfield hopes the documentary will open some viewers’ eyes and ears.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the stress level from people having to take these calls,” Mansfield said. “They are taking thousands of calls every year. I can’t imagine how they decompress…it’s something I cannot even fathom.”

The documentary doesn’t show any loss of life, but call center staff do allude to the fact someone has died while talking to them

Mansfield said he wants people to engage in conversation with a mental health professional or a friend.

“Our culture teaches us to try to be strong and not burden others with problems,” Mansfield said. “At some point that conversation has to happen.”

If a friend needed help moving to a new house, Mansfield said most people help that friend move. When it comes to matters of the mind and body, he said people shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help and the same support should be given.

“We don’t put priority on that the way we should,” Mansfield said. “We just want people to open that dialogue. Talk to a friend or family member. This doesn’t have to continue. We can avoid this cycle. To me, every suicide is avoidable, but the individual has to be the one to take that step. They have to make that decision to get to a better point in life. Whatever we can do to assist, we try to do. We have a lot of resources. We can help.”

‘Too many die’

Haessig has experienced the loss of friends to suicide. While some may hear mental health crisis calls over police scanners in their homes, Haessig said not everyone sees the work done behind the scenes.

Haessig was required to view the documentary before working for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He said the documentary was quite powerful.

Hessig, along with Mansfield and Wunderlich, often take phone calls from people in need. He said in one instance, Wunderlich was on the phone with a gentleman from Texas for 37 hours and kept talking to him until he could determine his location and get him the help he needed.

Other times, Haessig said he’s left work to go help someone in need. He checks in with at least three individuals daily to make sure they are doing OK.

“Too many people die from suicide. I don’t want to lose anymore,” Haessig Jr. said. “I’d rather hear your story than attend your funeral.”

Operation: 23 to Zero also contributes financially to veterans struggling to pay bills. Donations are accepted to cover the cost of events and to fund supports for veterans.

All those involved in Operation: 23 to Zero are unpaid volunteers. If donations are not enough, they pay out of their own pockets.

The local chapter holds four ruck marches a year to raise awareness about veteran suicide. Each year on the day before Veterans Day they place 23 sets of boots in the central plaza of the Rice County Veterans Memorial. The boots represent the 22 veterans and one active duty service member who die by suiciding every day. At the bottom of every hour, as one set of boots are laid down, a prayer is offered and a final salute is given.

Monthly chapter meetings are held 7-9 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Fourth Avenue Methodist Church. The meetings are a time for open discussion about whatever is on attendee’s minds.

Looking ahead to May, a dedication of the Rice County Veterans Memorial is planned now that all of the pieces have been completed.