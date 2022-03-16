ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Veterans group shows documentary

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3UVt_0ehEAHDN00

On average, 22 veterans and one active duty military die by suicide daily. That’s over 8,000 men and women a year, according to Operation: 23 to Zero.

Operation: 23 to Zero started in 2015 with a group of people who were raising awareness for veteran and military suicide in the Stillwater area.

The director was looking to grow the organization, particularly south of the metro, and Faribault resident Kirk Mansfield jumped on board. Together, Mansfield, and other Faribault residents John Haessig Jr. and Tim Wunderlich, lead the southern chapter and host a variety of events.

The chapter’s next event on Sunday invites the public to a free viewing of “Crisis Hotline Veterans Press 1” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Faribault American Legion Post #43. Attendees will be given a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on inside one of the nation’s veterans crisis call centers.

While the documentary focuses on veterans, organizers said it is eye-opening for all to learn how a crisis situation is handled.

Staff from the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center will attend the viewing and answer questions about their role in crisis intervention and how to help educate the public.

With the suicide epidemic ongoing, Mansfeld said they are looking to help where they can and reach as many people as they can.

“We are still experiencing a great deal of loss,” Mansfield said. “This event is tailored around reaching a different audience. If it can do some good, I think it’s worth it.”

Mansfield describes the first 5 to 10 minutes of the documentary as heartbreaking. It features a person at the call center. Mansfield said viewers will not hear from the person calling, but it’s easy to understand the extent of the situation by how call center staff react.

Mansfield hopes the documentary will open some viewers’ eyes and ears.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the stress level from people having to take these calls,” Mansfield said. “They are taking thousands of calls every year. I can’t imagine how they decompress…it’s something I cannot even fathom.”

The documentary doesn’t show any loss of life, but call center staff do allude to the fact someone has died while talking to them

Mansfield said he wants people to engage in conversation with a mental health professional or a friend.

“Our culture teaches us to try to be strong and not burden others with problems,” Mansfield said. “At some point that conversation has to happen.”

If a friend needed help moving to a new house, Mansfield said most people help that friend move. When it comes to matters of the mind and body, he said people shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help and the same support should be given.

“We don’t put priority on that the way we should,” Mansfield said. “We just want people to open that dialogue. Talk to a friend or family member. This doesn’t have to continue. We can avoid this cycle. To me, every suicide is avoidable, but the individual has to be the one to take that step. They have to make that decision to get to a better point in life. Whatever we can do to assist, we try to do. We have a lot of resources. We can help.”

‘Too many die’

Haessig has experienced the loss of friends to suicide. While some may hear mental health crisis calls over police scanners in their homes, Haessig said not everyone sees the work done behind the scenes.

Haessig was required to view the documentary before working for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He said the documentary was quite powerful.

Hessig, along with Mansfield and Wunderlich, often take phone calls from people in need. He said in one instance, Wunderlich was on the phone with a gentleman from Texas for 37 hours and kept talking to him until he could determine his location and get him the help he needed.

Other times, Haessig said he’s left work to go help someone in need. He checks in with at least three individuals daily to make sure they are doing OK.

“Too many people die from suicide. I don’t want to lose anymore,” Haessig Jr. said. “I’d rather hear your story than attend your funeral.”

Operation: 23 to Zero also contributes financially to veterans struggling to pay bills. Donations are accepted to cover the cost of events and to fund supports for veterans.

All those involved in Operation: 23 to Zero are unpaid volunteers. If donations are not enough, they pay out of their own pockets.

The local chapter holds four ruck marches a year to raise awareness about veteran suicide. Each year on the day before Veterans Day they place 23 sets of boots in the central plaza of the Rice County Veterans Memorial. The boots represent the 22 veterans and one active duty service member who die by suiciding every day. At the bottom of every hour, as one set of boots are laid down, a prayer is offered and a final salute is given.

Monthly chapter meetings are held 7-9 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Fourth Avenue Methodist Church. The meetings are a time for open discussion about whatever is on attendee’s minds.

Looking ahead to May, a dedication of the Rice County Veterans Memorial is planned now that all of the pieces have been completed.

Comments / 0

Related
Faribault Daily News

Jobs sought for adults with developmental disabilities

Adults at the Rice County Activity Center can shred, assemble, clean and do other jobs. The center in Faribault provides employment and social activities for adults with developmental disabilities. After a pandemic slowdown, Vocational Coordinator Jessica Myrick is looking for new business and community partners to bring more work opportunities to her participants. The nonprofit...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

People come together to support young cancer patient

Community identity and responsibility have been a common topic of conversation lately. As the world continues to change, the fact remains that no one should have to go through hard times alone. The Lonsdale community has begun banding together to support 9-year-old Lonsdale resident Jacob Bongers and his family, as he continues chemotherapy. A benefit will be held for Jacob at the American Legion In Lonsdale on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jacob has been through a lot in the last few...
LONSDALE, MN
Faribault Daily News

Locals band together to aid Ukraine

Many organizations across the world are contributing to the relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees. But it is not just global organizations that are making a difference. Faribault community members also are working to provide aid through financial assistance and nutritious meals. Tim Stromer of Jesus Food, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food and faith to those in need, is organizing opportunities for the community to help the Ukrainian refugees. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Roosevelt 'Iditaroo' pulls through for another year

Roosevelt Elementary third-graders recognize the Iditarod in a very special way. Thursday afternoon third grade students and staff held the 15th annual “Iditaroo,” the Roosevelt third-grade version of the Iditarod. Students worked together as a team to persevere and honor the tradition of the Iditarod, which celebrates the history of The Great Serum Run, where sled dog teams were called upon to bring lifesaving medicine 700 miles across Alaska during...
ROOSEVELT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
Stillwater, MN
Government
Faribault Daily News

Sisters jump back into 'turning dresses into dreams'

Youths today can spend anywhere from $150 to $2,000 to attend prom. While many say it’s fun to get the chance to dress up and spend an evening with friends, it can also be costly. Cinderella’s Closet at Hope, at Hope United Methodist Church in Faribault hopes to change that. Cinderella’s Closet at Hope’s mission is to provide dresses and accessories for teenagers to wear at their high school proms,...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Foodshare Month encourages donations

Minnesota FoodShare has been working to address food insecurity by engaging communities throughout the state for the last 41 years through many efforts, including the FoodShare March Campaign. The campaign encourages organizations, businesses, faith communities and individuals to support food banks — either financially or through donations of food. Community Action Center of Faribault is one food shelf participating in the campaign, which runs through April 10. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

IRIS fundraiser returns with tutus and tiaras

For more than 30 years, a Faribault-based nonprofit organization has provided a support network for local women and their families grieving after losing a child during or shortly after pregnancy. Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS) has been bringing women together for its Little Black Dress Flair Affair events for more than a decade. The theme this year is tutus and tiaras, which was inspired by this year’s speaker at the event, 2021 Miss Minnesota Elle Mark. The event is Saturday, March 12 at the Owatonna...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Retreat aimed to build character, community

Respect is a seven-lettered word with a whole lot of meaning behind it. Bethlehem Academy’s ninth graders participated in a day-long Youth Frontiers Respect Retreat Tuesday sponsored by the Rotary Club of Faribault. BA Mission Integration Coordinator Cassie Kratt said students spent the day engaged with their peers. Youth Frontiers’ mission is to provide schools...
FARIBAULT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Veterans Affairs#The Documentary
Faribault Daily News

Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels

When people get to a point in their life that they are confined to their house, it can be increasingly difficult for them to get warm and nutritious meals. Meals on Wheels is a program that has tried to change that in communities of all sizes across America. In Faribault, Meals on Wheels has more than 170 routes every month. Each of these routes provide older adults with meals and...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Rotary's Strive program gives youths mentors, scholarships

The Faribault Rotary Club was established just over 100 years ago as Rotary’s 596th club. With 22 charter members, that soon grew to 35 by the end of the first year, members act under the motto “Service Above Self.” Volunteers work locally, regionally and internationally to “combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training and promote peace.” Of the many hats Rotarians wear, is more of a mentorship role through the Strive program. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Police celebrate sesquicentennial with new but old badges

Members of the Faribault Police Department are sporting a new vintage look in honor of a milestone anniversary and fallen officers. Officers are now wearing simple star-shaped badges inspired by those worn by their predecessors 150 years ago. The six-pointed stars are modeled after the badges worn by the first police officers. Historic photographs were researched to inspire the replicas, said Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Local schools add more focus to Black History Month learning

As the communities they serve rapidly become more diverse, several local school districts embraced more visible celebrations of Black History Month this year than in years past. Faribault Public Schools, which now serves a majority-minority student body, has traditionally paid its respects to the annual celebration of the contributions made to United States history and culture by African Americans in a very low-key and understated manner. That all changed this...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Faribault Daily News

Moms highlight importance of inclusivity, talking about differences

Kelsey and Brandyn Dickison found out their child would have missing fingers and a clubbed foot prior to his birth. After some observation, they noticed Nash wasn’t latching well for feeding, and when he cried, only one side of his face would move. Nash, now 2 years old, was later diagnosed with Moebius syndrome, a rare neurological condition often characterized by paralysis of facial nerves. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Yoga with Jennifer K offers opportunities to build strength, flexibility

When Jennifer Kluzak was sidelined after back surgery in 2005, she began practicing yoga and fell in love with what it has done for both her body and mind. She began teaching yoga classes in the Faribault community in October 2020. Community service was required as part of her instructor training, so Kluzak hosted an eight-week class at the Paradise Center for the Arts. That class later turned into cozy...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Musicians bring 'Artists in Residence' opportunities to town

Musicians Rachel Brandwein and Linda Chatterton are eager to play in front of people again after having to put their artists in residency opportunities on hold for two years. Faribault is one of four stops on their Minnesota State Arts Board Arts Tour residency, rescheduled from 2020. The musical duo will kick off their tour at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior’s Merner Music Series Feb. 27 and host two...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

New look for Faribault Daily News starts in March

The Faribault Daily News will have a new look, starting with the March 1 edition. While the same news, sports, obituaries, community items, advertising and more will feature in the pages, the size of the paper is moving from the traditional broadsheet to the fast popularizing tall tab. This is a change that will be seen across APG Southern Minn newspapers, along with the free samplers. At its foundation, the...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Northfield couple helps children find success in education

At almost every school there are students who need some extra assistance to succeed. Ruth Anne Rasmusson and Bill Bruihler have spent much of their lives trying to provide this helping hand to students all over the world. Now that they are back in Northfield, the couple wanted to be able to keep making a difference. “Since 1993, we’ve been teaching in international schools around the world,” Rasmusson said. ...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
313
Followers
297
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy