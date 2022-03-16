Yankees, Mets release revised regular season schedules

Major League Baseball has released its revised schedule to maintain the 162-game slate despite the delay to the start of the season.

For the Yankees, who lost a pair of road series against the Rangers and Astros at the beginning of the year, that series in Texas will be made up at the end of the season, running from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5. The tilt against the Astros will be made up starting on June 30, previously an off day, and with a doubleheader on July 21, initially supposed to be the final day of the Bombers’ All-Star break.

The Yanks have an afternoon game at home against the A’s before the June 30 makeup game, and are on the road against the Orioles after the doubleheader following the now three-day All-Star break.

The Mets will take a similar route, making up their opening series against the Nationals on Oct. 3-5, and their series with the defending champion Braves will be made up via doubleheaders on May 3 and Aug. 6.

The Mets are already in a home series against the Braves for both of those twin bills. Doubleheaders are back to nine innings apiece for the 2022 season.

