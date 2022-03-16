ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside police searching for 3 convicted sex offenders who failed to report whereabouts

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNX) – Police in Riverside are searching for three convicted sex offenders who failed to report their whereabouts to law enforcement officials as part of their parole.

Officials said Carmella Green, 38, Abel Perkins, 59 and Donald Weaver, 39, are known transients. Greene was last seen in near the downtown area while Perkins is known to hang out near the Santa Ana River bottom. Weaver’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the trio was asked to contact the detective at 951-353-7133.

SAFETY ALERT - WANTED SEX OFFENDERS⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Our Sex Registrant Compliance Unit would like our community to...

Posted by Riverside Police Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

