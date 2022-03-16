Report: Pitcher Zack Greinke Returns to Royals After 11 Years

The Cy Young winner began his career in Kansas City in 2004.

Former Royals star pitcher Zack Greinke is headed back to Kansas City, The Athletic ’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday.

As a free agent, the right hand pitcher is pending a physical to make the deal official with the Royals. The deal is worth $13 million for one year, Jon Heyman reported , but no other details have been released.

Greinke played for the Royals from 2004 to ’10 after they drafted him in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft. In his best year as a Royal in 2009, Greinke was the American League Cy Young Winner and an All-Star, along with leading MLB in earned run averages with a 2.16.

Since leaving Kansas City in 2010, Greinke has pitched for the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros. He was an All-Star five more times throughout his career. Now, as a 38-year-old, Greinke is returning to where his career started.

Greinke has not had a losing record since his time in Kansas City ended in 2010, in which he finished the season with 10-14 record. Last season with the Astros, Greinke finished with an 11–6 record and 4.16 ERA.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Kansas City Royals coverage, check out Inside the Royals.