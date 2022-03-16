ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Pitcher Zack Greinke Returns to Royals After 11 Years

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrPrM_0ehEA4pB00

The Cy Young winner began his career in Kansas City in 2004.

Former Royals star pitcher Zack Greinke is headed back to Kansas City, The Athletic ’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday.

As a free agent, the right hand pitcher is pending a physical to make the deal official with the Royals. The deal is worth $13 million for one year, Jon Heyman reported , but no other details have been released.

Greinke played for the Royals from 2004 to ’10 after they drafted him in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft. In his best year as a Royal in 2009, Greinke was the American League Cy Young Winner and an All-Star, along with leading MLB in earned run averages with a 2.16.

Since leaving Kansas City in 2010, Greinke has pitched for the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros. He was an All-Star five more times throughout his career. Now, as a 38-year-old, Greinke is returning to where his career started.

Greinke has not had a losing record since his time in Kansas City ended in 2010, in which he finished the season with 10-14 record. Last season with the Astros, Greinke finished with an 11–6 record and 4.16 ERA.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Kansas City Royals coverage, check out Inside the Royals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Matt Olson
The Ringer

The Twins—Yes, the Twins—Landed MLB’s Best Free Agent. What Does That Mean for the League?

If you believe in sports curses, then you also probably believe that accursed teams must do something special to unhex themselves. If you dwell in the realm of rationality, you probably believe that long losing streaks result solely from poor process combined with lousy luck. Either way, the solution to the problem is to do something different from what’s failed before—to say “Fuck you, Jobu” and change your behavior in hopes of obtaining a happier outcome. I mention this because the Minnesota Twins have taken a stunning and (by Twins standards) expensive step to dispel their personal thundercloud: They’ve signed MLB’s best free agent, Carlos Correa, to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Eric Hosmer’s reaction to Padres’ Luke Voit trade

The San Diego Padres just acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees. The Padres already have a first baseman in place in Eric Hosmer, which will only spark more trade rumors involving the veteran. However, new Padres manager Bob Melvin says Voit will primarily be the designated...
MLB
NJ.com

Anthony Volpe puts on show with glove in Yankees’ spring debut

BRADENTON, Fla. — The huge smile said it all. Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe didn’t have to sprinkle five awesomes and three surreals in his two-and-a-half minute chat with writers Friday. The 20-year-old Jersey kid who grew up wanting to be the Yankees shortstop had the time of his life living out his dream for the first time.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Athletic#Diamondbacks#Astros#Rays
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman 'hurt' by Braves' trade for Matt Olson

Freddie Freeman’s split from the Atlanta Braves was heartbreaking for both sides. Freeman was drafted by the Braves and played with them his entire career until now. He signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million. The new Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant speaks out on the decision to sign with the Rockies

Amid much outside talk over whether he made the right move to sign with the Colorado Rockies, Kris Bryant is aiming to build a winning culture within the team. The Rockies officially announced on Friday that they came to terms with Bryant on a seven-year deal. The veteran outfielder signed off on a $162 million deal that includes a no-trade clause.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
MLB

Donaldson goes deep for first HR with Yanks

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Yankees have seen Josh Donaldson do plenty of damage against them over the years. Saturday, the former American League MVP gave them a glimpse of the impact he can have on New York’s lineup this season. Playing in his first spring game since being traded...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy