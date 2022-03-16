ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

‘Holy Grail’: Rare ‘Star Wars’ figure worth over $100K goes up for sale

By Ben Schad, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 12 hours ago

YORK, Pa. ( WHTM ) — One of the most prized “Star Wars” toys in history is up for auction in Pennsylvania and could end up on your shelf … if you can afford it.

A rare prototype for a rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure from the late 1970s was on the block Wednesday at Hake’s Auctions of York .

The rocket-firing feature was later scrapped over safety concerns, and only a handful of authentic prototypes like it are known to exist, making it the stuff of legend for collectors and “Star Wars” fans.

“The term ‘grail’ is used a lot — ‘Holy Grail’ of collecting — but any rocket-firing Boba Fett for any collector, that’s their grail for their collection,” said Kelly McClain, of Hake’s Auctions.

Alex Winter, Hake’s Auctions president, said Boba Fett action figures are currently “the most sought after of all Star Wars toys,” according to a press release. He said the 3.75-inch bounty hunter figure that was being auctioned Wednesday is worth an estimated $100,000 to $200,000.

According to the release, the Kenner Star Wars Boba Fett Version 2 J-slot rocket-firing prototype action figure was made in 1979. “J-slot” refers to the design on the figure’s back that accommodates the rocket-firing stem.

“The only other J-slot prototype we have offered – an *AFA 85+ NM+ example – sold in November 2019 for $185,850. Since then, demand and value have continued to rise steadily,” Winter said. “Similarly, the equally sought after but slightly more obtainable L-slot prototype has seen an upward trajectory in our recent auctions, with three different AFA 85 NM+ examples selling for $86,383 in March 2018, $112,926 in July 2019, and $165,200 in June 2021.”

The character Boba Fett appears in both the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies. Wearing a helmet and Mandalorian armor, the bounty hunter’s “formidable appearance and silent demeanor have created an allure that sets the charismatic character apart from all others in the Star Wars franchise,” according to the release.

The online auction at Hake’s closes Wednesday.

