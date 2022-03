BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman has worked her way up at Amazon while running a nonprofit organization. Ariana Diggs, an operations manager at the Amazon fulfillment center in Sparrows Point, finds the time in her busy schedule to run a nonprofit with her sister called L.O.V.E.—A Community Development Foundation. The foundation works to bring existing resources to those in need to make an immediate impact. “I started as an L4 area manager coming in and being able to be promoted through the process and breaking the bias of being a woman in operations—I’m very blessed and grateful to be doing that,” Ariana Diggs...

