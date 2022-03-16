ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupp debate third at nationals

By News Team
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State debaters Alyson Tyler and Joseph Tyler argued their way to the semifinal round of Public Forum Debate at the Pi Kappa Delta National Tournament early this week. Joseph, (Pocatello, junior Global Studies major) and Alyson (Pocatello, senior in social sciences) argued the affirmative on the topic “Resolved: when in conflict, democracies should prioritize isolation over engagement when responding to human rights abuses by authoritarian regimes.”

The International Parliamentary Debaters put up solid marks in five preliminary rounds. Joseph Tyler and Abigail Vaughn (Boise, Special Education major) both went 4-1 in preliminary rounds. Novice Ashley Helm (social studies & government major, Star Valley, WY) also delivered an excellent performance in her first-ever national tournament.

Joseph Tyler and Colter Barker (Pocatello, Computer Science major) also received recognition as top 20 speakers in the Extemporaneous speech national contests.

“I couldn’t possibly be more pleased,” said Andy Christensen, the team’s Assistant Director. “We haven’t taken a team on the road for two years and they are able to perform this well on the national stage. And what’s really remarkable is that five out of six of these students was celebrated for the quality of their speaking in the top 20%. That, in my mind, says far more about these students than any win-loss record.”

Idaho State placed, overall, 16th out of the 79 colleges in combined contests (both individual speech and debate), for which the program also received accolades and a sweepstakes award.

Rupp debate third at nationals

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

News Break
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
