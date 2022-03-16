ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York making public records easily accessible

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York will take action to make accessing public records easier for residents. The Hochul administration is eying the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) or Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) system for an overhaul.

According to the Governor’s Office, the state will build on efforts to streamline the process. Under FOIL, an agency must make records available for public inspection and copying, except to the extent that records or portions thereof fall within one or more grounds for denial.

Previously, individuals were required to write a written request and submit it to the Records Access Office in Albany to request information. Within five business days of the receipt of a written request for a record that was correctly formatted, the state would respond with a letter either making the record available, denying such the request in writing, or with a written acknowledgment that they received the request.

According to the Governor’s Office, the process contributed to the Hochul Administration inheriting thousands of backlogged FOIL requests. However, new efforts would let agencies post commonly-requested documents online and respond to FOIL requests without Executive Chamber review. Instead, FOIL requests will be processed directly through their agency’s General Counsel.

“We’re taking meaningful action to streamline the process to access public records, so journalists and members of the public can more easily access information to which they are entitled,” Hochul said.

Also, the state’s Office of Information Technology Services was directed to issue a request for quotes to secure a software platform that will accelerate and streamline the state’s process for receiving, processing, and responding to requests. Following new guidelines, agencies are also now required to take steps to identify and publicly post frequently requested documents and documents that have public significance, so interested parties can find relevant information without needing to file a FOIL request.

