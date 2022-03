“It’s about time!” you might say; and in fact, that’s just what it is. The US Senate Tuesday unanimously passed The Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full 12 months. The bill was first introduced in January of 2021 and reintroduced by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and seven other bipartisan members of Congress last March. The bill would take effect in 2023. Currently, the time shift is not recognized in Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. The The Sunshine Protection Act, now moves to the House for concurrence there.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO